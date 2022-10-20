Amy and Trey Casimir, director and producer of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,” announced Elina Miettinen and Sean Stewart have been confirmed as this year’s Sugarplum and her Cavalier in the fifth annual performance of the Lewisburg holiday event. Both Miettinen and Stewart have extensive performance backgrounds, including dancing for American Ballet Theater, the preeminent ballet company in the country.
“A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” will be performed on Dec. 17, at 2 and 7 p.m. in the RiverStage Theatre at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St. in Lewisburg.
Amy said, “It is a huge deal to be able to welcome artists of such caliber to our small town stage. Besides the enjoyment of the audience, it is so inspiring for the young dancers to see such talent in the flesh. It makes it seem both unbelievably exotic, yet also, strangely, doable. The guest artists who performed with my regional company when I was a student in Los Angeles were immense sources of inspiration for me and the other dancers, and I am thrilled to be able to offer local dancers the same opportunity.”
Trey added, “Once again, we have to thank Penn One/Coldwell Banker Real Estate and the Barrick family for being the primary sponsors of our guest artists, this year and every year since 2020, when we first brought in guest artists. We have tried to grow the ballet each year since we started in 2018.”
He said the effort couldn’t have gotten beyond the second year without the support of Penn One/Coldwell Banker and the Barricks.
A new major donor this year was Villager Realty.
“We also want to thank Villager Realty for what is hopefully the first of many seasons of crucial secondary sponsorship, which allows us to get the dancers here a day early, put them up in rooms and pay their travel and daily expenses while they’re here,” said Amy. “This may not sound like much, but on one hand equals more interaction between the pros and the local dancers, and on another hand allows the professionals to acclimatize themselves and settle in so they can perform at their highest capacity.”
Villager Realty’s donation helped the Casimirs save money out of their own pocket, according to Trey.
“Although Amy and I have been major sponsors of the ballet in each of its first four years, and will continue to provide financial as well as technical and artistic support, ideally the thing that we contribute is our experience, time, and love of dance,” he said. “The community’s support is absolutely vital to keep it going, from performers to backstage workers to our indispensable local sponsors. If you see Martha Barrick or Sabra Karr, thank them!”
For more information about the guest artists, Elina’s Instagram handle is @elina.golde, and Sean’s is: @seanstewartnyc. For more information about the performance, go to: @StrictlyBalletArts on Instagram, Strictly Ballet Arts on Facebook, or StrictlyBalletArts.com. For tickets, go to: RiverStageTheatre.org.