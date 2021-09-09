The Union County Historical Society, Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, Bucknell University Humanities Center, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) are teaming up to present Nature’s Explorers, a collaborative program series that will be available on the second Saturday afternoons in September, October and November.
The program invites participants to discover the curiosities of nature and history at Dale’s Ridge and other sites surrounding Lewisburg. Each session will introduce a new way of seeing and being in the natural world — from art and poetry to birds and bugs. Local experts will give children and their families a chance to ask questions, test equipment, make art, and be together in safe ways outdoors.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity to be outside and to see aspects of our local community through a kaleidoscope of human and natural history,” said Claire Campbell, program organizer and Bucknell professor. “It’s an invitation to families to explore different curiosities and interests, since we need all of these perspectives to really understand our place in the natural world.”
Upcoming Nature’s Explorers programs will be held at 2 p.m. on the following Saturdays and topics will include: Harvest at the Farm (at the Bucknell University Farm) on Sept. 11; Reading and Making Maps (at Dale’s Ridge) on Oct. 9; and Fossils and Fizzing Limestone (at Dale’s Ridge) on Nov. 13.
“We are so excited to once again collaborate with other local community organizations for this series,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “Exploring the outdoors significantly impacts a child’s development. Playing and being outdoors grows resilience, self-confidence, and creativity. Not to mention, this particular program will encourage the love of local treasures.”