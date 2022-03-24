For 59 years Bread & Puppet Theater — the inventive company of puppeteers, carpenters, musicians, dancers, agitators, gardeners and bread-bakers under the direction of polymath founder, Peter Schumann — has brought plays of extraordinary aesthetic power and political plainspokenness to audiences worldwide. Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m., Bread & Puppet will be at Bucknell University’s Tustin Studio Theatre as part of a Northeastern tour premiering its new show, “Finished Waiting.”
Bread & Puppet’s work is always topical. “Finished Waiting,” a vivid enactment of opposition to the untenable present we share, is no exception. The show speaks directly from the heart of this moment of political, social and ecological rupture and uncertainty — a moment in which many feel the seduction of a stance of waiting: waiting for the pandemic to be over; for better leaders to be elected; for actions to be taken by the powerful to respond to ecological catastrophe; for families to be reunited; wars to end and empires to fall.
Bread & Puppet promotes such practices of rising in the provocative terms of “Domestic Resurrection” – under the banner of which aesthetic and spiritual sublimity are not at odds with strident political speech and the simple, sustaining rhythms of household chores.
In “Finished Waiting,” Bread & Puppet invites audiences throughout the Northeast to harken to these practices of uprising, and take heart from them – as we all participate in the satisfaction of another, equally fundamental kind of waiting: the waiting for spring’s arrival after a long winter. With this show, Bread & Puppet calls on audiences to recognize how nature itself shows people what is possible – what can arise – when they abandon waiting and embrace transformation.
According to B&P director, Peter Schumann, the show will star “the clock and its customers, skies, cities, mountains, forward dancers, backward dancers, a stop officer, and an eye divinity who teaches seeing to non-suspecting eyes.”
After the performance, Bread & Puppet will serve its free sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread & Puppet’s merchandise will be for sale.
For more information on the event, please visit http://breadandpuppet.org/