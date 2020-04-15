WILLIAMSPORT — Seniors at Uptown Music Collective were gearing up for their last show when news of shutdowns due to COVID-19 began to threaten their hopes and dreams.
“When this quarantine started, there was so much uncertainty,” said Cecilia Lutz, a senior vocal student at the Collective. “How were we going to rehearse and continue our normal musical schedules? What was going to happen to our upcoming show?”
But as time progressed, even though the devastation and grief continue for many, Lutz said, “We have found ways to come together, as we are a family here at the Collective, and families stick together, through the good and the dark times.”
Uptown Music Collective founder and Director Dave Brumbaugh said they made the difficult decision to close the school on March 13, when Governor Tom Wolf announced the closing of schools throughout Pennsylvania. The situation had been changing day by day, and Uptown hoped to simply institute plans for improved cleaning and safety, but now it became clear that they were going to have to close their doors.
Thankfully, some forward thinking allowed them time to come up with a plan to keep students engaged and the love of music alive.
“When we decided to close our facility, we did so with the plan of moving up a down week we scheduled each semester for makeups to give us time to move all of our teachers and students into online lessons, classes and workshops,” Brumbaugh said. “That next week we taught over 140 private lessons and offered several of our classes and workshops.”
Physical separation has only made these creative souls more creative.
“We have continued to meet and stay active online, both educationally and performance-wise through our online solo performances featured in our social media videos we call Quarantunes,” Brumbaugh said.
In addition, their guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and vocal classes, as well as their classes in music theory and workshops on performance and instrumental technique have continued, Brumbaugh said, through virtual platforms such as Google Meet, Facebook Video and Zoom.
Lutz said she and other students have set up large group Google Hangout Chats, recorded home videos, and video chatted and messaged with their instructors.
“Most importantly, we have continued to support one another in these manic and uncertain times,” she said.
And that gives them hope.
“I believe we will come out of these dark times stronger than before and ready to bring our community together through music again,” she said.
Meanwhile, Brumbaugh said there are benefits to teaching and learning online. Of course, there is the convenience factor, but “online lessons when paired with videos of exercises and parts give students the opportunity to watch their teacher demonstrate and explain principles of performance over and over.”
However, the format does leave some things to be desired. Shaky connections are caused by so many people online at one time, and there is the impossibility of playing together in real-time. And perhaps most of all, Brumbaugh said, “I simply miss the physical presence of my students, many of whom I taught for years. Being in the same room, hearing their laugh without any digital phasing.”
But during these trying times, Brumbaugh said the love of and continued making of music has the power to lift one’s spirits.
“Music connects us all,” he said. “It also allows our souls to fly above the noise and fear of this current situation and to be free of fear and worry for a while.
He encourages others to make music a part of their daily lives and to take this time to hone their musical abilities.
“I find that in my life, there is never enough time to practice,” he said. “The hours of unscheduled time caused by this situation has changed that. Study, practice and play is what we all need to do. We certainly have a lot more time for all of that, so we should take advantage of it.”
He added, “Practicing music is definitely better than watching that “Tiger King” show…"