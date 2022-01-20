LEWISBURG — We’ve all sung the words, “This land was made for you and me,” but perhaps the image of “you and me” in our minds was different from the you and me actually sharing our land. A group of four American singers is bringing those old songs out in fresh, new ways.
American Patchwork Quartet (APQ) will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bucknell University’s Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Made up of Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, three-time Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn and highly acclaimed bassist Yasushi Nakamura, APQ revels in singing centuries-old American folk songs that highlight the immigrant roots that created our country.
“We ultimately want to show how deeply connected we all are as Americans and human beings, no matter where we or our ancestors may have originated,” said Ross, also a founder of the group. “We hope to do this through joyful, creative and masterful music making.”
In the next two months, they will tour, among other places, in Connecticut, New York, Arkansas, Georgia and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
“American Patchwork Quartet brilliantly performs traditional American roots music,” said Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. “These timeless tunes are brought to life through a new lens — one that reflects a more inclusive expression of the Americas true ‘melting pot.’”
Carleigh Welsh, of the Levitt Pavillion, in Westport, Connecticut, described APQ as “a living history-in-the-making group of powerhouse artists.”
“We think we know these tunes so well — but Clay Ross and APQ turn each song into an adventure, a journey, a discovery — and a reminder that as Americans we are bigger than we think we are,” said Krys Holmes, of The Myrna Loy, in Helena, Montana.
“Audiences will be moved by these familiar folk songs of life, loss, work and hope,” Maguet said. “The exceptionally talented musicians of APQ promise to deliver a wonderful journey through the landscape of the American immigrant experience.”
All visitors to Bucknell University are required to wear a face-covering when indoors. For more information or to order tickets, visit https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2327&p=1.
