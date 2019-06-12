Now is the time to get out and enjoy the many outdoor activities that Pennsylvania offers. And if you need more ideas, this Saturday’s Summerfest event at Raymond B. Winter State Park has plenty of them.
The park has offered Summerfest annually since 2010.
According to Alexis Weber, environmental education specialist at the park, the event has drawn a varied audience. Many new visitors, as well as returning visitors, take part each year.
While the park is especially popular for its beach, Weber said, “There are so many other things that can be done for recreation in the outdoors.” Summerfest, she said, aims to “get them to experience some of that.”
Those activities include biking, hiking, foraging, camping and educational programs offered throughout the year.
In addition, while the man-made lake that the park is famous for is utilized throughout the summer for swimming and fishing, Weber said many people aren’t aware that within the past couple of years, the park has allowed kayaks, canoes and nonmotorized boats on the lake.
“The idea is, if we can give people a taste of these different activities, maybe they’ll be more willing to try them out on their own,” Weber said, “or go to another park and try them out.”
The Summerfest event will also include presenters and guides for programs such as a mushroom walk and talk, edible wild plants, and geocaching. Also on hand will be representatives from the Freshwater Conservancy, Trout Unlimited, an educator from the Penns Valley school district, and the Fish and Boat Commission. During the presentations, expect to see live animals including turtles and snakes. Special activities and crafts will be offered for children.
Ian Loewen, environmental education specialist at Kettle Creek State Park, has helped at Summerfest for several years now, introducing people to “anything from tracks and furs to hummingbirds, to GPS,” he said.
“It’s a great educational festival for all ages for the day,” he added.
This year, he’ll be leading the geocaching event.
Weber is passionate about the outdoors and loves to instill that passion in others.
“Personally, I got into this field because I didn’t want to be sitting at a desk all day,” she said. “There’s something really neat about actually getting out and enjoying the world.”
In addition to those mental and emotional health benefits, outdoor recreation has many physical benefits. And there is no short supply of ideas.
“If you just want to take a nice stroll down the beach, you can,” Weber said. “You don’t have to be out every day working out, though there are those who do that. There’s something for everyone.”
A complete agenda for Summerfest will be available at the Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center.
The park hosts Snowfest in the winter, introducing visitors to ideas on how to recreate in the park during the winter months as well. According to DCNR, the park covers 695 acres within the Bald Eagle State Forest. The focal point is Halfway Lake, “which is filled by spring-fed mountain streams and contained by a hand-laid, native sandstone dam.”