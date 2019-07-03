Three-legged races, watermelon eating contests and peanut hunts are just a few of the traditional activities on tap for the R.B. Winter State Park’s annual “Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” on Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m.
“Traditional games are timeless and you don’t need special equipment to have a good time,” said Alexis Weber, environmental educational specialist. “We hope families will take the time to come out and enjoy our beautiful park and participate in these fun activities.”
The day starts at the ball field at noon with the games which also include water balloon volleyball and sack races. In the park will be candle dipping and ice cream making during the entire event.
Dylan Bachman, of Selinsgrove, who previously attended this event said: “I really enjoyed the watermelon eating contest, it was such a fun day!”
“It was such an awesome day,” added his sister, Lilly. “I loved everything, especially the sack races.”
The park also has a beach, lake, and many picnic facilities to make it a full day. This event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.