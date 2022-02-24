MIFFLINBURG — People who have been looking for a place to enjoy acoustic classic rock will be happy to kick back and take in the harmonies of a local favorite.
Rapid Run will perform Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The last time the group played there, the place was packed, said Joel Stover, vocals and guitar for Rapid Run.
“We had tons of compliments on our setlist,” he said. “We try to play songs people like to hear. We play the music that takes them back to when they were a teenager or young adult.”
Along with Joel Stover, Rapid Run consists of Sue Stover on vocals and percussion, and Brian Feltman with vocals and guitar.
The fact that all three are strong on vocals is one of the reasons the band’s music stands out.
“The other thing we get compliments on all the time is our harmonies,” Joel Stover said. “We have three singers that can sing harmonies, plus our voices blend really well together. That is probably the most important part about Rapid Run. We built our show and song list around songs with strong harmonies.”
“The band can perform songs from the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, April Wine, Poco, America, Alabama, Doobie Brothers, Little River Band and many more,” according to Rapid Run’s website. “Members have decades of music performing experience and strive to provide a crowd-pleasing performance.”
After performing for so many years, Joel Stover said music is in his blood.
“It’s something you have to do. It’s an outlet,” he said.
The band has the unique perspective of being able to see the effect of its music on audiences.
“I enjoy playing music,” Joel Stover said. “People forget they have bills to pay. They forget their aunt is in a nursing home. They forget they have work on Monday. For two or three hours, they can forget their problems.”
Rapid Run is scheduled to perform March 5 at the Italian Terrace, in Milton. Catch them March 19 at the Watsontown American Legion, or March 25 at the Scarlet D Hotel, in Mifflinburg. Check their website, www.rapidrunrocks.com, for future gigs.
