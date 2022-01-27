SELINSGROVE — People tend to have preconceived notions of the kind of humor an Amish comedian will portray. One comedian might upend those notions.
Raymond the Amish Comic will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, on Route 522.
“This is his fifth time at the VFW, and he sells out every time,” said Joe Dubaskas Sr., club manager at the VFW. “People just like a night of laughter and fun. He’s just funny.”
Raymond, who doesn’t give out his last name, said he doesn’t have to convince people to attend his show.
“I know my longtime fans like to bring new people,” he said. “And they really love to tell me after the show, ‘We’ve seen your show seven times, and we brought these four people. They are first-timers.’”
Because Raymond’s humor resonates with so many people, first-timers quite often become dedicated fans.
“He has some pretty good jokes,” Dubaskas said, mentioning topics like Christmas, shopping and our need for electronics. “It’s things we do in daily life. He makes them funny.”
“There is sometimes an expectation of some sort of Amish 101 Lesson,” Raymond said. “My standup comedy show isn’t an Amish History Show on National Geographic.”
He recommends checking out his show beforehand by watching a clip or two on his YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/Amishcomic or www.Patreon.com/Amishcomic.
“I would want audiences to know I am living in the same world they are, going through the same stuff they are and I rant about it. I rant with some R-rated language,” he said, adding, “I’m also adorable and fun.”
The Amish Comic show is for adults only. Pub food and drinks will be available for purchase at the VFW. Doors open at 7 p.m.
