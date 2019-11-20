Patriotic song and dance that benefits veterans while celebrating our country is on tap this weekend in Shamokin.
Re-Creation USA, Inc., will perform “Color Me America!” Friday at 7 p.m. at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, on East Arch Street.
Now in its 45th year, the energetic performers of Re-Creation will present a “grand celebration highlighting the most popular American songs of all time,” as stated in a press release. With eye-catching costumes and professional choreography, the group sings and dances in honor of hospitalized veterans and troops. Profits from the show help fund performances in veterans’ homes and hospitals.
“We’re the only group of its kind in America,” said Jay Muller, executive director of Re-Creation. “There is no other place you can go and see a program and know you can send that same service and mission to people who can’t come out to watch the show.”
With a combination of songs from the Golden Age of Big Band, movies, rhythm and blues and country, the show offers a rousing salute to all things American, something Muller noted can be appreciated by all citizens.
“I think people are too reactive right now,” he said. “They’re cranky. They’re cynical. They’re skeptical. For the one hour of this show, everyone’s united in seeing a show that is absolutely magical and in service of men and women in the veterans’ hospitals.”
“Color Me America” is being sponsored by the Northumberland Theatre League in conjunction with the Northumberland County Council of the Arts.
“This amazing group of young people will dazzle the audience,” said Sharon Styer, director of the Northumberland Theatre League. “Great, talented performers.”