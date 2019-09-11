By
Francis
Scarcella
Reality TV personalty Jon Gosselin will spin 80s music on Saturday when he appears at the Bull Run Tap House in Lewisburg.
Gosselin, 42, of Reading, is well-known for his appearance on the television show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” which aired in 2007 on The Learning Channel.
Gosselin and Kate divorced in 2009 and Gosselin returned to his job as an IT director at a hospital in the Reading area.
Since then, Gosselin continues to make appearances and returned to his passion.
“I like being a DJ,” he said. “I have been doing this for so long and I love going out and meeting people and seeing everyone have a good time.”
Gosselin is visiting the Lewisburg area thanks to iHeart Radio and radio station 102.7, iHeart Radio representative Tara Lloyd said.
“We are excited to have him here in the Valley,” she said. “This is a chance for people to come out and meet with him and just enjoy a fun night of 80s music.”
Gosselin said he has been in the Valley in the past and is excited to return to Lewisburg.
“I have passed through many times,” he said. “This time, I get to stop and take a break and enjoy the area and the people.”
Gosselin said his life after television is pretty normal.
“I mean, I do get some people that will still ask me about the show,” he said. “But I work in the town I live in and by now most people know me so it really isn’t that bad.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased for $15 in advance at the Bull Run Tap House or $20 at the door.
Gosselin will begin at 10 p.m and will play until 2 a.m.