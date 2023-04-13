DANVILLE — Using commonplace household items or even pieces intended for the trash, how imaginative can community members get? Here’s a show that will give you some original ideas.
The Danville Area Arts through the Danville Business Alliance is hosting an ABC Fashion Show tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Venue at Liberty Valley, on Liberty Valley Road.
An ABC fashion show? It stands for costumes made from Anything But Clothes. Past participants have used items like poker chips, recycled sports paraphernalia and even packaging from postal cartons, said Brittiny Wright, executive assistant at the Danville Business Alliance. Lottery tickets, pages from an old encyclopedia, garbage bags … there’s no limit to the creativity people can demonstrate in this zany fashion show.
“It’s really interesting visually,” Wright said. “People put their imagination to work in terms of creating costumes out of items that are essentially garbage or recyclables. It’s just a fun night.”
The ABC Fashion Show is the Danville Area Arts’ annual fundraiser. People are encouraged to create their own outfit out of Anything But Clothes or come cheer on their inventive friends. Attendees can vote for their favorite design to win Best in Show and bid on raffle items donated by local businesses.
“There are probably over 40 businesses in Danville who have donated so generously to benefit the arts in Danville,” said Jen Morris, co-chair of the Danville Area Arts.
Danville Area Arts works to engage community members in activities that raise cultural awareness and art appreciation. The group has hosted bird feeder workshops and seed-planting events for children, art galleries in Danville businesses, and the Summer Concert Series in July and August.
The ABC Fashion Show can’t help but bring astonished giggles from the audience as they watch their resourceful community members strutting across the red carpet in never-before-seen outfits.
“People will love attending the fashion show since it showcases creativity within the community,” Morris said. “It’s a wonderful event to engage with others in the art space.”
