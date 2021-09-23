Canadian-based Red Sky Performance will present their work “Trace” on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University. Red Sky Performance is a leading company of contemporary indigenous performers in Canada and worldwide.
Led by Sandra Laronde, artistic director of the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water), the company is currently in its 21st year of dance, theatre, music, and media. Red Sky’s mission is to create inspiring experiences of contemporary indigenous arts and culture that transform society. Their members create, produce, and tour original work to expand the ecology of contemporary indigenous performance.
The company is dedicated to working with emerging and established artists as they hone their artistic practice, particularly through an indigenous lens, offering unique opportunities for these practitioners to thrive creatively and professionally. There will be a pre-performance talk with Sandra Laronde, from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. on the same day as the performance in the Weis Center Atrium. Masks are required.
The work will be “Trace,” which is 60 minutes in length, without an intermission. The work features six dancers: Sarah Di Iorio, Miyeko Ferguson, Lindsay Harpham, Tyler Layton-Olson, Jessica Mak and Connor Mitton and three musicians: Rick Sacks, Ian De Souza and Nadene Pita.
Members of the company have said, “We are traceable to the very beginnings of the universe, our ancestral origins stretching across the Milky Way to the atoms burning inside of us in the ‘here and now’ on Earth.”
Laronde says that “Trace” is a highly kinetic contemporary dance work inspired by indigenous sky and star stories, offering a glimpse into our origin as well as our future evolution.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2): $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Special rate for youth dancers: The Weis Center is offering a special $10 rate for youth under 18 who are taking dance classes at local dance studios. The code RedSkyDance21 (not case sensitive) should be entered as the Coupon Code at checkout on Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice to access the $10 rate for the student AND the accompanying parent or guardian (adult or senior 62+).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Seating for the fall 2021 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved in advance. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
While on campus, patrons must abide by all Bucknell University health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings. All visitors are required to wear a face covering when indoors. We reserve the right to request that any visitors who do not follow University protocols leave the premises. Protocols may be subject to change at any time. Please continue to visit our website for the most up-to-date information at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter. For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.