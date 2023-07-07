DANVILLE — Radio-controlled airplane flyers will revel in two days of flying their planes, talking shop with fellow pilots and sharing their love of model plane flying with interested newcomers.
The Susquehanna Valley Modelers will host the SVM July Fest – Fun Fly on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Danville Airport on Sunbury Road. All are invited to attend.
Radio control pilots with current Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) membership are welcome to fly their planes on the 120 x 600-foot groomed grass runway.
“We are a 51-year charter club of the AMA,” said David Hughes, president of the Susquehanna Valley Modelers. “Pilots must be members of AMA to fly in our events because we are AMA sanctioned.”
Pilots can fly their models both Saturday and Sunday and participate in contests, Hughes said. The event also offers a raffle for the general public.
“It’s a good time. It’s camaraderie,” Hughes said. “It promotes the overall love of model aviation.”
“There will be all different types of airplanes, some that people built. Some are ‘foamies,’ which are made of foam rubber and look realistic,” said Gerry Knapp, board member of the SVM.
Some radio-controlled planes come ready to fly while with others, pilots need to install their own receiver and controls, Knapp said, adding it’s always best for newcomers to have somebody to help them.
People who are interested in learning more about model aviation or who need help learning the ropes will appreciate having experienced pilots to talk to at the Fun Fly.
“Pilots are more than happy to share their knowledge of RC,” Hughes said. “We’re always looking for new members. People can visit, see what it entails and possibly even get a flight with a buddy box.”
The wireless transmitter system of a buddy box allows the instructor to keep a finger on a button while the student is flying and release the button to instantly take over when there’s trouble.
“You used to have to hand over the control to the master when problems occurred, and you had to be quick or there’d be a crash,” Knapp said. “Now it’s easy to just take my finger off the button and start flying the plane.”
“It’s a win-win,” Hughes said. “It gives control to the student, but you can take the aircraft back if there are any problems. That’s the way we teach confidence.”
RC flying is the next-best thing to piloting a life-sized airplane, Knapp said.
“If I could own my own big plane, I’d probably be up flying,” he said, adding that there’s still a unique joy and skill set involved in flying a remote-controlled plane.
Hats and sunglasses are strongly recommended, and people are welcome to bring lawn chairs to spend the day relaxing and enjoying the soaring RC planes. On-site concessions will offer a variety of burgers, hot dogs, hot sausage sandwiches and drinks.
