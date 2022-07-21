TURBOTVILLE — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Valley will be filled with some of best drum and bugle corps music in the nation, as seasoned groups gather for the Thunder On The Hill Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps Show at the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium in Turbotville.
“This show is going to be one of the best shows on the east coast this year,” said Ken Smith, corps and venue director for the show.
Six renowned alumni drum and bugle corps groups will be performing: Hawthorne Caballeros, Blessed Sacrament, Mighty Saint Joes, Reading Buccaneers, Skyliners, and Brig Juice.
The Keystone Scouts, a local up-and-coming drum and bugle corps, will open the show. They will be joined by some Warrior Run band members and color guard from the Watsontown American Legion.
Mike Mertz, president of the committee that is organizing the show, said the public is invited to also come early and watch some of the rehearsals that will be happening around town. The Caballeros, for example, will be doing a field show practice at the AYSO field.
“You’re going to see a bunch of older gentlemen, and ladies, who still love to play and still play very well,” Mertz said. In years past, these groups competed in some of the biggest shows, including the Cavalcade of Champions at Bucknell University. They continue to keep the passionate, old-style entertainment alive.
Mertz is one of eight members on the committee that is organizing the show this year. He and five others are alumni drum and bugle corps members themselves.
“Once it’s with you, it’s got you,” Mertz said. “You don’t really ever lose your interest of listening to drum and bugle corps play what they’re capable of playing. They’re flashy. The horns are polished. The street beats are different than a high school band’s … louder for sure. They know how to march.”
Last year, the show was held at Spyglass in Sunbury. This year, Mertz said they are happy to offer the show at the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, which is air conditioned, safe from rain, and with plenty of seating. The venue also offers plenty of parking.
According to Mertz, many alumni shows are no longer being offered, so this one remains a unique opportunity for audiences.
“It’s about the best show we can put on,” Mertz said.
In the past, Mertz said they were part of the Sounds on the Susquehanna, a big outdoor competitive show held at the Milton stadium. After construction and the pandemic, they decided to turn their attention to coordinating alumni shows for entertainment.
Locally, he said they have begun putting together their own alumni group and want to schedule some home events.
“We’re all really excited about that,” he said.
Smith, a longtime alumni who began marching with drum corps in the area when he was 14, is also the current director of the Keystone Scouts. The group began forming in 2018 and currently has about a dozen in their drumline and half a dozen horn players. They marched in the Fourth of July parade recently in Lewisburg, and they have an opportunity to perform at a show in York if they can get a few more horn players to join. Smith said they are also looking for more color guard members. He said there are no fees to join, and everything is furnished for the players. They also have instructors to help drum and bugle players to hone their skills for performances. The main requirement is a love for drum and bugle corps music and a desire to learn. For more information, contact Smith at kensdetail@hotmail.com.