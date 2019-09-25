Holy limited edition poster, Batman! The West End Library will host comic book artist Mark McKenna on Saturday during an open house from 1-4 p.m.
McKenna has put his artistic skills to work with both Marvel and DC comics, inking pictures of popular characters like The X-Men, Spider Man, Batman, Wolverine, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and The Justice League. According to his website, almost 600 comics list his name in the credits, and 12,000 pages carry his “ink lines.”
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have an artist like this in a rural area,” said Wendy Rote, library director. “We were just lucky enough that he said he’d come.”
Comic book collectors and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to buy artwork, win prizes and meet McKenna at the library. His presentation runs for an hour, starting at 1:15 p.m., and will include the stages of comic book creating and an insider look at the freelance lifestyle.
“But he’s going to stay all the way to four o’clock, so you can still talk to him after that,” Rote said.
Michael McLane, circulation assistant, arranged McKenna’s presentation and said people will appreciate the chance to meet someone who’s been in the comics industry for 34 years. Meeting McKenna at a small, free event like this is a rare opportunity.
“A lot of times you have to pay at large conventions. That’s where you’ll see someone of Mark McKenna’s caliber,” McLane said. “This will be free.”
Following the presentation, guests will have a chance to speak with McKenna and have their comic books autographed. The first 10 autographs in a person’s collection of comic books are free. After that each autograph is $1.
The open house from 1-4 p.m. will feature an array of vintage comic books.
“We are actually having a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present,” McLane said.
There will also be free prize drawings, refreshments and an art sale featuring an exclusive West End Library Batman Print.
“(McKenna) made a limited edition Batman poster for us, and it will have the West End Library logo on it,” Rote said.
“It’s an exclusive Batman print for the library,” McLane said.
Profits from the sale of the poster will benefit the library.
In conjunction with National Library Card Sign-Up Month, only library card holders may enter the prize drawings. Anyone needing a card is welcome to sign up at the event, which is open to all ages.
Seating is limited for the presentation and requires registration. Call 570-922-4773, visit the library or register online at www.unioncountylibraries.org.