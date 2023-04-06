Classical music performed by world-class musicians continues to delight audiences, as Bucknell University will present Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen, who will give a performance at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m., at 525 Weis Drive, Lewisburg.
Regarded as one of today’s most exciting and unique instrumentalists, Pohjonen performs widely in Europe, Asia and North America, collaborating with symphony orchestras and playing in recital and chamber settings. An ardent exponent of Scandinavian music, Pohjonen’s growing discography offers a showcase of music by Finnish compatriots such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Kaija Saariaho and Jean Sibelius.
The Weis Center has a long-standing tradition of inviting world-class pianists to perform on the presenting series, and they are thrilled to have Pohjonen showcase his talents on the stage at Bucknell.
“As one of the most exciting and innovative pianists of our time, Mr. Pohjonen is a perfect fit,” said Weis Center Executive Director Kathryn Maguet. “He has received widespread acclaim for his virtuosic technique and brilliant interpretations of the classical repertoire. Central PA audiences will be thrilled by superb musicianship, and I encourage everyone to not miss this rare opportunity to experience the artistry of Juho Pohjonen.”
Pohjonen began his musical journey on the violin when he was just two and a half years old.
“As a very lively child, I needed an outlet for all the extra energy I had at my disposal,” he said. “At the age of four, a piano teacher at my music school offered to give me some piano lessons, and I quickly picked up that instrument as well.”
In 1989, Pohjonen entered the Junior Academy of the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland, where he had the opportunity to work with two amazing piano teachers, Meri Louhos and Hui-Ying Liu-Tawaststjerna. Following that, he continued his studies in the same school, earning his master’s degree in 2008.
“Along the way, I had the chance to learn from great musicians, including Sir András Schiff, who gave me some invaluable coaching on his masterclasses,” he said.
Pohjonen’s musical influences are diverse, with inspiration often coming from unexpected sources.
“I enjoy finding connections between music and non-musical things, drawing inspiration from things I see or hear around me, and distilling them into musical or pianistic ideas,” he said. “Just about anything can be a source for creativity; for instance, I might be inspired by a work of literature, a piece of visual art, or even the sound of the wind rustling through the trees.”
Throughout his career, Pohjonen has had the pleasure of collaborating with world-class conductors, such as Marin Alsop, Lionel Bringuier, and Esa-Pekka Salonen, and performing with some of the most renowned orchestras, including the Cleveland Orchestra, the Philharmonic Orchestra, and the San Francisco Symphony.
“Working with these accomplished musicians has been an incredible experience,” he said, “and I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to share my playing with audiences around the world.”
The theme of Pohjonen’s recital program is musical storytelling, with each piece a narrative, taking the audience on a journey through the different moods and atmospheres that music can convey. For this program, Pohjonen will perform: Grieg’s ballade in G minor, Op. 24; Ravel’s “Gaspard de la Nuit,” and Chopin’s four ballades, Op. 27, 38, 47 and 52.
Pohjonen said he is thrilled to perform all of these pieces and believes they will create a memorable musical experience for the Bucknell audience.
“Grieg’s ballade is an emotional rollercoaster, telling a harrowing story with its set of 14 variations that starts with nostalgic melancholy, and builds up to a heroic triumph before turning into a crushing defeat,” he said. “The piece is Grieg’s most ambitious work for solo piano, portraying not only the composer’s affinity for folk music but also his ability to write music that is both extremely lyrical and extremely powerful.”
Pohjonen said “Gaspard de la Nuit” conjures up magical imagery and evokes a sense of otherworldly beauty with its refined colors and textures.
“The first movement, ‘Ondine,’ tells the tale of a water nymph who falls in love with a mortal man,” Pohjonen said. “The second movement, ‘Le Gibet,’ is a haunting depiction of a hanged man swaying in the wind. The third movement, ‘Scarbo,’ is a frightening portrayal of a mischievous goblin.”
“Finally, Chopin’s four ballades are almost like a masterclass in storytelling through music. They explore the full range of human experience with great sensitivity and insight.”
Pohjonen has previously appeared in recital at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and in San Francisco, La Jolla, Calif., Philadelphia, Detroit, Savannah, Ga., and Vancouver, Canada. He made his London debut at Wigmore Hall and has performed recitals throughout Europe including in Antwerp, Belgium; Hamburg, Germany; Helsinki; St. Petersburg, Russia; and Warsaw, Poland. He has appeared as a soloist with Cleveland Orchestra, Danish National Symphony, Finnish Radio Symphony, Helsinki Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, National Arts Centre Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and Scottish Chamber Orchestra.
In 2019, Pohjonen launched MyPianist, an AI-based iOS app that provides interactive piano accompaniment to musicians everywhere. Designed and programmed by Pohjonen himself and infused with his keen musical sensibility, MyPianist allows people to practice with a “virtual pianist” that carefully listens to their playing and follows their timing and interpretation, recreating the piano part in real time.
“I have always had a talent for coding and computers, and around 10 years ago, I wanted to combine that with my passion for music, thus starting this project,” he said. “By no means is the app meant to replace pianists — after all, there is no substitute for the depth of experience and interpretation that a live musician can bring. However, pianists (especially good ones) are not always available.”
With MyPianist, one can have a high-quality musical partner anytime, anywhere. While Pohjonen won’t be demonstrating the app in the concert, anybody interested can download the app for free and try it out.
Pohjonen’s goal is to communicate the message of the music to the audience; and for this performance, he hopes to take the audience on a musical journey that will leave them with a sense of completeness and fulfillment.
“I would like them to empathize with the emotions that the music conveys and to feel a connection with the pieces on a very personal level,” he said. “If the audience leaves feeling inspired and uplifted, having experienced the beauty of the music, it would be a ‘mission accomplished’ for me. I firmly believe that music has the power to move people, and I aspire for the concert to be a memorable and meaningful experience for everyone in attendance at the Weis Center.”
Puhjonen said his plans with music in the near future are to continue to grow and evolve with it, much like a mutual journey.
“For a musician, it’s important to be adaptable and open to new possibilities, allowing the music to guide you towards unexpected paths,” he said. “After all, music is a lifelong adventure of learning and exploration, and I look forward to seeing where it will take me.”