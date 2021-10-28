After more than two decades of touring the United States, the musical play “Rent” will perform on the Community Arts Center’s (CAC) stage one last time in Williamsport on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
“This is their 25th-anniversary farewell tour. This will be their final run,” said Courtney Fowler, coordinator of marketing communications for CAC. “They have a full schedule of tours, but once it is over, they are retiring the touring show.”
According to the production’s website, the musical spans a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.
“It is about HIV, but it isn’t just about that,” Fowler said of the play’s themes. “There are characters dealing with drug problems and homelessness. The characters are all living in abandoned buildings and there is a large protest scene in the beginning trying to stop gentrification.”
Originally opening at New York’s Nederlander Theatre in 1996, the now-iconic Broadway play won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won four of them in 1996. Those awards included Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.
The CAC presentation of “Rent” will have all the staples of the broadway show from the memorable songs to its pulsing choreography. “There are a handful of songs in ‘Rent’ that everyone knows and then there are songs they didn’t know were in ‘Rent.’ Everyone knows ‘Seasons of Love’ (525,600 minutes), but there is also ‘Will I’ and ‘Santa Fe’ that are beautiful songs,” said Fowler.
The touring production of “Rent” gives audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the play one last time locally. “There is a certain rawness about ‘Rent’ when it is on stage. You can relate to these people,” said Fowler. She added that the production is minimalist at times, “One of the most iconic songs is ‘La Vie Boheme’ and almost the entire song is done around an incredibly long table. That’s it. It gives you the chance to focus on the performers.”
Fowler is more than a marketer for the play’s production at CAC. She has been a long-time fan of the musical. “The first time I saw this show I was just a little younger than the characters in it, in the mid-2000s. There was a lot of relatability and I resonated with it,” said Fowler.
Knowing that “Rent” will no longer be touring is bittersweet for Fowler. “It makes me a little sad but I am excited that I’ve gotten to see it a couple of times, but usually when a show stops touring, they release the rights to community theatres, so I would love to see smaller theatres do the show,” she said.
The CAC is located at 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.caclive.com or by calling the box office at 570-326-2424.