ALLENWOOD — Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland is, of course, known for its array of reptiles and amphibians, but this winter, visitors to the zoo will have the opportunity to see and learn about some unusual and even endangered mammals.
“Creature Feature” is presented by Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland and Susquehanna River Valley, in partnership with Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, of Halifax. The first “Creature Feature” was an African-crested porcupine on Dec. 11. The next features will be of the black-and-white ruffed lemur on Jan. 8; two-toed sloth on Feb. 12; and a baby red kangaroo on March 12. General admission to the zoo’s exhibits and live shows is included with this event.
Wanting to offer visitors the chance to experience wildlife not normally exhibited at Reptiland, Clyde Peeling, director and founder of the zoo, began the Creature Feature event last winter. He said it was very popular with the public, and it was also a way for Reptiland to continue its ongoing partnership with Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, which in turn has offered special events featuring venomous reptiles from Reptiland.
Peeling said their partnership goes back to the mid-1970s when the Tobias family helped him in his efforts to procure animals for ZooAmerica in Hershey. He also borrowed animals from them when he appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show in New York.
For the “Creature Feature,” he said, “Obviously we can’t bring in a giraffe or puma, so we asked the folks at Lake Tobias to choose animals that are smaller and manageable.”
Peeling added there will be a keeper from Lake Tobias who is very familiar with the animal and will be able to answer questions from visitors.
The animals will be on exhibit in Reptiland’s main gallery for the entire day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will not be available, however, for touching or feeding.
“Seeing these animals, or any exotic animal, first hand really does make more of an impact on the public as to the circumstances that endanger so many of our world’s wildlife,” said Jan Tobias-Kieffer, Reptiles & Exotics Facility general manager and reptile curator at Lake Tobias. “You just can’t beat seeing them in person.”
As of earlier this week, Tobias-Kieffer said the plan was to bring their ruffed lemurs, Willy and Peter, or at least Willy — “the more outgoing of the two.”
The sloth they will be showcasing in February is Chewie, named after Chewbacca from Star Wars.
“Chewie is a very popular resident at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park and is often requested for an encounter experience,” Tobias-Kieffer said.
For the March feature, she said they have several kangaroo joeys at their park that they could choose from, but haven’t yet decided which one they will be bringing.
Tobias-Kieffer said they have had a very good professional relationship with Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland for many years, and they hope to continue that.
“It’s been a positive experience for both of us and the public to be able to share our knowledge and our varied species with our patrons,” she said.
Kathryn Allen, zoological manager for Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, said the partnership fits well with the zoo’s mission.
“One of our goals at Reptiland is to inspire scientific curiosity and passion for wildlife conservation,” she said. The Creature Feature encourages this. For example, she said, “The black and white ruffed lemur is an amazing species. In the wild, they are only found on the island of Madagascar and, due to habitat loss and other human factors, they are critically endangered.
“Bringing different animals allows our visitors to learn more about diversity of life on our planet,” she added.
And it’s a good time to check them out at Reptiland, Peeling said: “We’re not as crowded as in the summer and almost all of our reptiles on display in the warmer months can still be viewed indoors.” The emu and animatronic dinosaurs can still be seen outdoors, he added.
Allen agrees that winter is a great time to visit the zoo.
“We have educational shows throughout the day and each one has opportunities to meet animals up close and personal such as snakes, geckos, and even young alligators,” she said.
For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit https://reptiland.com/special-events/creature-feature/. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate or by calling the zoo at 570-538-1869. The event is included in zoo members’ annual membership, and complimentary tickets can be reserved by calling the zoo.
Guests are asked to wear face coverings when indoors and to maintain social distancing as much as possible.