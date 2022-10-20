ALLENWOOD — Just in time for some Halloween fun, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland is holding its annual Flashlight Safari Friday and Saturday.
The Flashlight Safari is the longest running event at Reptiland, having started back in 1998, according to Kalin Palmatier, who is in charge of marketing for the business.
According to their website, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland “is a world-class specialized zoo offering an unparalleled educational adventure for the whole family.” There are exotic reptiles and amphibians from around the world “in stunning, naturalistic habitats, introducing visitors to the less-loved members of the animal kingdom.” Visitors are given a chance to explore the world of mambas, cobras, vipers, pythons and other rare and beautiful snakes, and experience giant alligators, gentle tortoises, curious lizards and colorful frogs on this zoological journey.
The actual Flashlight Safari is “really cool,” said Palmatier.
“We turn out all the habitat lights in the Exhibit Gallery (the main building with reptiles and amphibians) so that people can walk around and use their flashlights to locate animals within their exhibits,” she explained. “The animals tend to be more active at night as well, so it adds to the fun.”
In addition to the safari, Palmatier said a touch table with artifacts and a few species — such as Madagascar hissing cockroaches, tarantula, scorpion, boa constrictor, etc. — will be available where guests can touch and view up-close.
“Our DIY marshmallow toasting station gives guests a sweet treat to enjoy (and warms them up), and the live shows offer interesting facts about nocturnal animals,” she continued. “We’ve added a special scavenger hunt this year, and Happy Family BBQ will be on-site serving up delicious food truck fare.”
Guests can also get a special souvenir photo taken with a great horned owl, and the zoo will be decked out with lights, dozens of jack-o-lanterns, and other festive touches.
The Flashlight Safari is held one weekend each year, typically the third weekend in October. Much like the zoo itself, Palmatier said this event is great for all ages.
“The shows provide an educational experience with interesting facts about nocturnal animals; the interactive touch table allows guests to touch some creepy-crawlies and learn about species not usually on exhibit; and the safari itself is fun for everyone,” she said. “A few years ago we developed a DIY marshmallow toasting station, and this year we’re adding a special scavenger hunt to the mix.”
The zoo is also adorned with creatively carved pumpkins and other festive fall decorations.
“We’re a bit biased, but we truly believe it’s fun for the whole family,” she said.
Tickets for the Flashlight Safari are based on the capacity of live shows.
“It differs from year-to-year, and weather is sometimes a factor.,” explained Palmatier. “We typically see 300-350 people each night of the event.”
The event is an “on your own” adventure, besides the shows which are scheduled at 6, 7, and 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://reptiland.com/special-events/flashlight-safari/ and at the door (although it is recommend buying online in advance as some days/times sell out). Admission to the event is $20 for ages 12+, $16 for ages 3-11; and free for children two and under (the same as general admission prices).