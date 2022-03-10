MIDDLEBURG — A local restaurant that hasn’t even been open for a full year is turning into a destination for lovers of unique food creations and live music.
North Main, located appropriately enough on North Main Street, will host Mark Alexander and Fred Lawrence on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. On Sunday the restaurant will feature “Kya” from 3 to 6 p.m. There is no cover charge for either performance.
“Mark has played here before,” said Jamon Folk, owner of North Main. “He has a classical background with a soft touch. He’s a very talented musician.”
Playing acoustic guitar, Alexander said the mix of songs he and Lawrence, on percussion, will play range from new and old country to new and classic rock, with a handful of originals thrown in. They welcome requests.
“Since I did prom last year for the Mifflinburg Area High School, I created a QR code that patrons can scan with their phone,” he said, adding that the list includes more than 500 songs. “Usually throughout the evening, 100 percent of the songs are by request.”
Alexander teaches fifth grade at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School, and Lawrence is a kindergarten teacher at Midd-West Elementary School, in Middleburg. The men will have a tip bucket to benefit the Hunter Beck Reynolds memorial fund. An 11-year-old boy from Watsontown, Hunter died recently following a vehicle accident. A memorial fund account has been established at the Turbotville National Bank to support his family and create a scholarship in his honor.
“Throughout the entire month of March, I’ll be bringing my tip bucket. One hundred percent of the tips will go to Hunter’s memorial fund,” Alexander said. “I can’t imagine losing a fifth-grade child.”
The duo will perform next Saturday at The Roost, in Watsontown, on March 25 at the Watson Inn, and on March 31 at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg.
Kya’s performance on Sunday will mark her third time playing at North Main. Folk described the first time she played for them, saying, “As she started to play, we were just, ‘Wow.’ We were all just very surprised at how talented of a singer she was. She has a great voice.”
Residing in Danville, Kya Porr said she has a few original songs but does mostly covers from groups like Fleetwood Mac, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Gwen Stefani, The Beatles and more.
“I like to reach out and have something there for everybody,” she said. “I don’t have a niche. There’s no method to my madness.”
She recalled a previous show at North Main where some women stopped her afterward to say they were glad they’d attended because she played a lot of songs they could relate to.
“I love all people, and I want my songs to reach out to all people,” she said. “I sing to bring praise and glory to God, and it’s one of my passions.”
Along with the entertainment, Folk said North Main offers specialty sandwiches and pub-style food.
“We try to bring some flavor into the season and the time of year,” he said. “My chef comes up with ideas all the time, new twists on old-style food.”
On May 4, they’ll celebrate their first anniversary. Expanding on their live entertainment schedule, they are going to offer an open mic event on Sunday afternoons. On Thursday evenings, they will host events that could include trivia night, comedy or even magic acts.
“We’re doing free music just to bring people in to try out a nice dining experience with some live music,” Folk said.
“The menu at North Main looks incredible,” Alexander said. “Come out and support local businesses. I’m all about supporting local businesses.”
