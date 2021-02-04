It’s been a tough year for bars and restaurants, but they’re finding ways to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday. Whether through takeout orders, curbside pickup, online ordering or contact-free delivery, they are doing their best to bring spicy food and chilled beverages to patrons in the safest ways possible.
Even with limited seating, many venues are welcoming people to stop in and join fellow diners in cheering for a Super Bowl winner — while maintaining healthy social distancing.
One thing most venues cautioned: if possible, order ahead. The kitchens are going to be hustling.
Bot’s Tavern, Selinsgrove
After closing for some time during pandemic restrictions, and then recently opening with limited hours that did not include Sundays, Bot’s Tavern is making an exception to welcome in-house dining and takeout orders on Super Bowl Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Food specials were still being hammered out at press time, but the tavern will have pitcher beer all day and discounts on well drinks during the game.
“We’ll have some featured appetizers and sandwich specials all day,” said Rick Schuck, owner of Bot’s Tavern, adding, “Super Bowl Sunday is always a huge day for takeout. We encourage people to call at the bar prior to Sunday to schedule pickup times.”
People dining in can enjoy multiple flat-screen TVs and a number of random prizes — T-shirts, cozies, etc. — given away throughout the game.
“We have a casual and fun atmosphere to watch the game,” Schuck said. “We make it fun.”
Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Lewisburg
The Tavern is back to Sunday hours again, noon to 10 p.m., and is planning on food and beverage specials on Super Bowl Sunday. With a number of flat screen TVs, dine-in customers can cheer and boo the game’s twists and turns with each other.
“As long as the governor is allowing us to stay open, we’ll have bar specials and appetizer specials,” said Brady Fisher, owner of Brendan’s Towne Tavern. “We’ll have plenty of wings.”
Front Street Station, Northumberland
Front Street Station is running a Super Bowl special with 50 wings and a large French fry order for $40. With two large screen TVs, customers can enjoy dining in-house or picking up their orders for takeout.
“We’re excited about this one,” said Jay Seidel, owner of Front Street Station. “See if Tom Brady can pull out another one.”
Selinsgrove Hotel, Selinsgrove
It’s fun and games at the Selinsgrove Hotel for Super Bowl Sunday. Specials include a dozen wings and a large order of French fries for $10.50, tacos for $1.25 and a Super Bowl Wing Special of 50 wings of one flavor for $35.99 or 100 wings of one flavor for $68.99.
“We also have a Super Bowl Board,” said Nick Yost, Selinsgrove Hotel general manager. “It’s 100 percent payout, $10 a block. Come here and win stuff and get wings.”
Selin’s Grove Brewing Company, Selinsgrove
Celebrate the day before the Super Bowl with a food truck at the Selin’s Grove Brewing Company, on Market Street. The brewpub is closed on Sunday, but owner Heather McNabb encouraged people to pick up what they’ll need on Saturday.
“We do beer takeout on Saturdays, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” she said. “So people can pick up beer on Saturday and have it for the Super Bowl.”
Original Italian Pizza, Danville
Pre-order before February 5 and receive 15 percent off your order at Original Italian Pizza, on Mulberry Street in Danville.
Other specials include $5 off any party pizza with one topping and 24 wings, and $4 off two large pizzas with one topping and one dozen wings.
“All our food is ginormous,” said Heidi Pena, waitress at O.I.P. “It’s perfect for a party.”
Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville
Old Forge is planning to have a variety of appetizer packages available for takeout orders on Super Bowl Sunday.
One of the specials, according to its Facebook page, is a big game platter that includes garlic, cheesy pull-apart bread, pretzel nuggets with dipping sauces, buffalo chicken dip with chips and onion rings for $30.
“We encourage people to buy their four-pack or get a growler of beer while they stop in,” said Jace Rovenolt, general manager at Old Forge Brewing Company.”
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com