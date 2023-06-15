Resting Punk Face is coming to Rock God Brewing Co. with their high-energy show, as they make their Rock God debut, Saturday, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., 459 Rooney Ave., Danville.
Established in Bethlehem, Pa., in 2017, Resting Punk Face’s performances blends musicianship, creativity, and individuality. At each performance, fans of the band can hear a clever and eclectic set list from the history of punk, intertwined with originals that spark and captivate lost youthful rebellion with a modern adult twist.
Born and raised in Toms River, New Jersey, drummer and band manger Dorothy Henderson lived throughout the state until moving to Bethlehem seven years ago. Music has always been central to her childhood, upbringing, and adult life.
“My grandfather was a professional musician who played the violin for the Russian orchestra and was well versed in playing multiple instruments,” she recalled. “He purchased our family a piano when I was very young, and although it was very basic, I remember teaching myself how to play and read music.”
While attending college, Henderson spent much of her time absorbing music, as it was her cure for everything.
“During that time, I was drawn to both alternative and punk music because of the passion, messages, and energy those bands conveyed,” she said. “I loved watching live bands create magic on stage; so most of my weekends were spent at our local underground music venues, including the infamous City Gardens in Trenton, New Jersey.”
One month after witnessing an amazing and strong female drummer at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Henderson told her husband that she was going to buy drums and lessons for her 49th birthday.
“I decided to take the ‘build it and they will come’ approach and create it myself,” she said. “I describe that moment as my ‘mid-life awakening.’ I turned our basement from a storage room into a band room, purchased my first drum kit, learned my first drumbeat, and started recruiting band members.”
Guitarist Timothy Young grew up in Coopersburg and is currently living in Allentown in the Lehigh Valley. His musical influences include rock, country, blues, avant-garde by some of his favorite artists such as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II, Freddie, Albert and B.B. King, Django Reinhardt, Les Paul, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Peter Green and many more.
An accomplished guitarist and luthier, Young was just finishing his own band project when Henderson asked him to join the band for a practice.
“I had met him two years prior and told him he looked like a punk rocker,” Henderson said. “I was incorrect at the time, as he was with an incredible blues band. But little did we both know he would soon become our newest member.”
Bassist Kurt Zipprodt (aka “Kizzy”) moved to the Lehigh Valley area at age 11, after having lived in many different places with his family. Shortly after moving to the area at 13, he picked up the bass and got into his first band, an original punk rock band with other teenagers from Tatamy in Northampton County. Since that time, he’s been in approximately 20 bands.
“Resting Punk Face has been my most successful band, gigging frequently and creating original material,” he said. “My first musical influences were Kiss, Yes, the Beatles and Motown, and I soon discovered Alice Cooper, New York Dolls, and the Ramones. I love the complexity and political satire of Dead Kennedys, and the Horror aspect of the Misfits.”
Henderson said Zipprodt has become her friend, her inspiration, her bandmate and, other than her husband, one of her biggest fans.
“At the time we met, I couldn’t even play a full song, and he was already in two bands; however he continued to stick around,” she said. “I often ask him why he had the confidence in me, and his answer always remains the same. He said that he saw something in me, had a gut feeling, and believed all his prior bands led him to ours. Kurt, aka Kizzy, has provided friendship and guidance, helping me fulfill my original childhood dream of singing my own lyrics.”
Besides punk, the band’s originals show influences such as blues and roots rock and roll. In their short time together, Resting Punk Face has developed an incredible following and was voted Outstanding Punk Band of 2019 from The Lehigh Valley Music Awards.
Resting Punk Face has had the privilege of performing at some iconic locations in Pennsylvania such as The Funhouse, Southside 313, Joe’s Tavern, and Musikfest in Bethlehem; The Gas House Dance Hall and The American Legion in Catasauqua; The Rusty Nail in Ardmore; The Alternative Gallery in Allentown; and The Jacksonian Club in Nazareth, to name a few. They have also been fortunate to play in New Jersey and Delaware and will be returning to Bar XIII Delaware in Wilmington on July 15 for their annual Pretty In Punk Showcase.
The band’s set list for this show consists of a great mix of classic punk covers, originals, and well-known songs given the RPF punk twist.
“Although our main genre is punk, we like to incorporate all styles into our set list,” Henderson added. “I play the drums in the band, however, on my own I recently started tapping back into my basic self-taught piano skills to assist in my songwriting.”
As for future plans with their music, Resting Punk Face is presently discussing going back into the studio to record their newest originals and release their first EP. They are also thrilled to be invited back this year to Musikfest at Plaza Tropical in Bethlehem on Thursday, August 10.
“Although Musikfest is seasonal, the Lehigh Valley is a wonderful year-round location for artists to showcase their talents,” Henderson said. “My soul found home in this perfect location of musicians, artists, and endless venues. It’s an incredible honor to now be a part of the festival that sparked the creation of Resting Punk Face.”
As for their upcoming show at Rock God, Resting Punk Face are excited to be making their debut in Danville alongside their friend’s band, Maris.
“For this show, I’m hoping to branch out into a new area, make new fans, and get our message out to a broader audience,” Zipprodt said. “But mainly have fun.”
“I hope to entertain and hopefully introduce area music fans to our band and style of music,” Young said.
“Our main hope is to always provide the audience with a fun and engaging experience,” Henderson said. “For me personally, it always makes me happy to play well and connect with my fellow bandmates, who are also my friends.”