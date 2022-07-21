RICHFIELD — Central Pennsylvania is known for its Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. After Richfield marked its sesquicentennial with a celebration in 1968, and volunteers decided to continue an annual festival, it was lovingly dubbed the “Dutch Festival.” A few years later, it was given the name it still has today: Richfield Dutch Days.
The 54th annual Richfield Dutch Days will be held July 27 through 30 at Basom Memorial Park. Admission is free.
Each evening, the kitchen will begin serving meals at 4:30 p.m., and rides will start around 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Thanks to Our Volunteers” — appropriate for the event’s longstanding history, according to Daniel Stump, Richfield Dutch Days chairman and vice president of the Richfield Community Center.
“I would credit the dedication that our community and volunteers have for providing an event for the whole family to enjoy as a large part of why we have continued as long,” he said, “and hope to do so for many more years to come.”
Stump said the celebration is the biggest event in Richfield each year.
“Folks look forward to it each year and as a way for the whole family to spend time together,” he said, “whether it’s riding the rides, listening to the nightly entertainment, or eating some homemade funnel cake or French fries.”
According to Dan Martin, co-president of the Richfield Community Center, Richfield Dutch Days is attended by an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people each night and according to BJ Sheeler, treasurer of the community center, “Each year we have over 200 volunteers that assist with many areas of Richfield Dutch Days to make it a success.”
The celebration will actually kickoff Sunday with a community picnic at 5:30 p.m. and church service at 7 p.m. at the park (in the case of inclement weather, it will be held at Richfield Life Ministries Church). Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Plates, silverware and drinks will be provided.
Each night of the festival offers food, games and entertainment. Sunshine Shows of Middleburg will offer rides.
Entertainment will be by The Broken Record Band on Wednesday; Lucky Afternoon on Thursday; Joe Bonson and Coffee Run on Friday; and The Hyssongs on Saturday.
On Thursday, a fireworks display by Skyshooter Displays will be held at 10 p.m. (rain date is Friday). The fireworks are sponsored by Regester Chevrolet.
A 2021 name quilt will be auctioned at 10 p.m. Saturday from the main stage, as part of the theme of honoring their volunteers. Volunteers will also be honored through a raffle giveaway each evening.
In addition, 2022 Dutch Days crocks will be available for $35 at the Country Store.
A Chinese auction will also be held each night, where donations will be accepted for a food and/or pet pantry: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, and 5:30-7:45 p.m. Saturday, with the drawing at 8 p.m.
The meals to be served each night are as follows: homemade beef pot pie on Wednesday; baked ham dinner on Thursday; pork and sauerkraut on Friday; and chicken barbecue on Saturday (chicken halves and dinners will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again after the parade). Stump said the kitchen this year is expanding their selection of Dutch soups as well as adding pulled-pork sandwiches to their sandwich offerings.
A cash bingo will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Stump said his favorite part of the festival is the Saturday parade, for which he has been the chairman for the last 11 years. This year, the parade will begin at 4 p.m., with more than $1,800 in prize money to be awarded to participants who can pre-register online as well as the day of the parade from 2-3:30 p.m. at Country Truck & Car (next to County Line Restaurant).
“I see many folks getting excited and am still fascinated by the number of folks who setup chairs a day or so prior, just to have the perfect spot for viewing it,” he said.
No alcohol or pets are permitted in the park.