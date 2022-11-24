RICHFIELD — By now, people have come to look forward to Richfield’s annual holiday festival. After 21 years, it’s become a tradition.
Christmas in the Park, hosted by the Richfield Lions Club, will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Basom Park, on Heister Valley Road.
The day will feature more than 100 craft vendors offering fresh wreaths, quilts, jewelry, decorations, hand-knitted items and more.
One of the best aspects of the festival is how local businesses and organizations pull together to help make it a success, said Pat Niemond, organizer of Christmas in the Park.
“The cheerleaders sell hot dogs. The local Methodist church sells homemade soup,” she said. “We’re excited. We get new vendors calling all the time. We don’t really advertise. It’s all word-of-mouth.”
The Middle Creek Antique Association is known for selling its kettle-cooked potato chips, often deep-frying them throughout the day. The Richfield Fire Company brings in Mr. Sticky’s, based in Williamsport, which fills the air with the aroma of its famous sticky buns.
A sampling of last year’s food vendors includes the Richfield Lions Club selling hot sausage sandwiches, burgers, French fries, apple dumplings and other selections; Tops Club selling cookies; the Cub Scouts with a chicken sandwich; Ickesburg Lions Club’s funnel cakes; Pastor Wayne Kerstetter, of the Methodist Church, with pulled pork sandwiches; Janet Ferster with waffle whoopie pies; Heidi and Randy Brubaker with Kornucopia kettle corn; and the Richfield Women’s Club with hot chocolate, coffee and soda.
“There’s a variety of different vendors,” said Makaila Auker, another organizer of Christmas in the Park. “It’s a good opportunity to shop local. You can start your Christmas shopping or finish it by supporting the local businesses and individuals.”
Entertainment throughout the day includes musicians Frank and Kathi DeLuca, Dixie’s Dance Studio, and a saxophone quintet followed by the East Juniata Elementary School chorus. The East Juniata Music Boosters will sponsor a ticket raffle, also known as a Chinese auction.
At noon, Santa Claus himself will arrive. Keeping with Christmas in the Park tradition, the Jolly Old Elf rides in on a firetruck with gifts for all.
“Really, it’s a community event,” Niemond said. “It brings out the really, really best in people.”
For more information, visit “Christmas in the Park” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com