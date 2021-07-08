RIVERSIDE — Quench your thirst, enjoy a trolley ride and relax with the tunes of favorite local musicians while Riverside’s 150th Anniversary Celebration continues through the summer.
Riverside’s Wine/Beer Fest will take place Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. with food trucks, craft vendors and music onstage at the Southside Fire Company picnic grounds. Tickets are $10.
“The Wine/Beer fest is just that — a happy time to join with friends in a relaxed atmosphere,” said Debbie Bausch, secretary and treasurer at Riverside. “It’s a time to kick back and chat the afternoon away and enjoy some adult beverages while listening to local musical talent.”
Wine and beer vendors will be on hand with samplings of their products. Breweries include Old Forge, Rock God and the Inn at Turkey Hill. Wineries include Iron Vines Winery, King Cole Winery, Kulpmont Winery, Shade Mountain Winery and Stonekeep Meadery.
In a nod to days of yore, Trolley Tours will be offered at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., leaving from St. Peter’s UMC Church parking lot. Tickets are $5, and going fast, said Lynn Reichen, trolley tour guide.
“The tour is taken from a booklet done by Michael Bernath in 1991, which was added onto with sources not available to Mike at the time,” Reichen said.
The tour passes buildings and homes from Riverside’s past, with stories of their owners, including when or why they came to Riverside and their contribution to the borough.
“I hope to fill in with stories or facts about Riverside,” Reichen said.
Live music will add to the sense of merriment and historical significance. The entertainment lineup is:
1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Eastern Harvest Men
3:30 – 5:30 p.m., Van Wagner & Buffalo Valley Railroad
7 – 10 p.m., The Loons.
Food trucks will offer a variety of meals and snacks. Taste the offerings from Catering from the Tye Dyed Tootsies, Confectionary Imaging, Gina’s Scoops, Homestead Barbeque LLC, Rexy’s Gourmet Dogs and Schatzi’s Jumbo Brats.
— CINDY O. HERMAN