Every now and then people get a chance to help themselves while helping others, and to have a good time while doing it. Such is the nature of a fire company festival.
The fifth annual Wine Festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Southside Fire Company on Avenue D. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and can be purchased at the fire company bar, Eventbrite.com and on Facebook.
Participants include Kulpmont Winery, Freas Farm Winery, Bouchette Vineyards, Timber Ridge Winery, Mountain Lake Winery, Lang Beverage Company, King Cole Winery and Jack_Azz Distilling LLC. Additionally, Durdach Bros., Inc., will offer samples from the Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Yuengling Brewery.
“It’s a fund raiser and seems to draw a different crowd from our carnival crowd,” said Nick Fowler, president and fire chief of Southside Fire Company. “People will get a taste of the local wineries and breweries in the area, and also some craft vendors and food.”
Craft vendors include jewelry, clothing, essential oils and other creations from local vendors. Food will be provided by Happy Family BBQ and Patty’s Plates.
“We do this to help us raise money,” said Cody Johnson, treasurer of Southside Fire Company. “It’s also a nice way to give something back to the community we’re trying to protect.”
Money raised goes toward the fire company’s truck fund, which pays for updated gear and new equipment that helps the firefighters serve their community.
“We’re going to have a DJ playing some music, and seating for people to relax,” Johnson said. “People can buy wine and drink it right there if they want or take it home.”
“It’s a small wine fest, but it’s very nice,” Fowler said. “Some of the samples we actually sell through our bar.”
“It’s a nice, relaxing event,” Johnson said. “You can have some fun listening to music and at the same time supporting an organization that helps the community.”