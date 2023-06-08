Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for the Central and Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna Valley. Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and http://www.aqpartners.state.pa.us.