LEWISBURG — Musical lovers can indulge in a few of their favorite things, including a song honoring edelweiss and encouragement to climb every mountain as they sit back and enjoy this production.
RiverStage Community Theatre will present six performances over this weekend and next of “The Sound of Music” at the Greenspace Center, on Market Street.
The musical won five Oscars and people’s hearts when it was released in 1965, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. It is based on the true story of Maria von Trapp, a joyful, impulsive postulant who becomes the governess of seven children in Austria in 1938. She brings music and love into their lives and the life of their stern father, Captain Georg von Trapp.
RiverStage Theatre’s production will allow audience members to relive many of their favorite scenes from the story while enjoying some new ones.
“We are sticking to the script, but audiences should not expect to see the movie. The Broadway script is a bit different from the movie,” said director Pennye Padgett. “I have added a special dance segment that I hope will really please audiences.”
“We are performing the original musical, which has some songs in different places than the film, and great new songs like ‘How Can Love Survive?’ and ‘No Way to Stop It,’” said Jove Graham, president of the Riverstage Community Theatre board. “We are excited that some people may be seeing the live stage version for the first time, and we have put a lot of thought into taking advantage of that. The costumes and the scenery design, which is very fluid and opera-like, should be a real treat for people and not merely a copy of what they’ve already seen in the movie.”
Some parts of the play will not change from the movie at all.
“Our Maria is lovely, our Captain von Trapp is handsome and charming, and the nun chorus is thrilling,” Padgett said.
Rehearsals always present challenges, especially when the performance involves a number of younger actors, but rehearsals for “The Sound of Music” seem to have fostered friendships.
“Rehearsals have been a real joy,” Graham said. “It’s so gratifying to see such a large cast of new and familiar faces who were drawn to this story and making this musical come to life. We leave the theatre every night humming the tunes.”
Even the children have bonded and developed funny little traditions of their own, he said.
“The script says that one character has a birthday on Tuesday, so every Tuesday rehearsal they sing ‘Happy Birthday to Marta,’” he said.
“We have a cast of very talented adults and children,” Padgett said. “One thing that I particularly love is that before rehearsals begin, Thomas Graham, who is playing Kurt, is always at the piano. He is a very talented musician and it’s amazing to listen to him. As the other von Trapp kids arrive they join him at the piano and either play along or sing the songs. It’s heartwarming, as we have double-cast the children.”
Along with the cast, a number of behind-the-scenes workers ensure that the performance will run smoothly. Padgett noted their “brilliant costumer,” Maggie Able, who created some lovely outfits for the show.
“Maria’s wedding dress, for example, is a true Victorian gown with a train that would make any princess proud,” she said.
They have also been fortunate in having a cast member who was a German teacher, “so we have an excellent pronunciation coach,” Padgett said.
The cast of 44 singers and actors is music directed by Diane Scott, with set design by Peter Wiley, lighting design by Olivia and Patrick Maynard, sound design by Tom Troutman, and stage management by Tom Simpson.
Audiences will especially enjoy the performances of the children, Padgett said, adding that one of the Gretls is just 4 years old.
Whether onstage or onscreen, “The Sound of Music” always touches viewers.
“There’s a reason that ‘The Sound of Music’ is so beloved, because it is just so happy and fun,” Graham said. “It’s not exactly a comedy, but it’s impossible not to have a big smile on your face as you hear these songs and watch this upbeat story unfold. There’s nothing cynical about it, and we can all use a little joy in our lives.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com