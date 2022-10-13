LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre this weekend will feature original stories by women about the choices they must make when it comes to parenthood and health care in America in a brand-new play, “I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom.”
The production will take place at the GreenSpace Center Auditorium, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom” is a world-premiere theatrical adaptation of the 2022 anthology collection of short stories, essays and poems edited by Shelly Oria. This brand-new RiverStage adaptation of the book— performed in a reader’s theater style with different actors dramatically reading each story — explores how “reproductive freedom” is much more than just a person’s stance on abortion.
Through a series of 12 scenes, the audience and performers take a look at the world of choices that women make throughout their lives when it comes to parenthood, reproduction and health. In “Let’s Just Be Normal and Have a Baby,” a woman’s decision to be child-free is tested when her husband’s dying wish is for them to become parents. In “It Began In Another Land,” two friends correspond about motherhood in the time of global pandemic. In “We Bled All Winter,” an immigrant couple’s future is put in jeopardy by an affair and its consequences. The other stories address freedom, medical care, climate, equal rights and many other timely events taken from the headlines.
“This book could not have come along at a better time,” said Susan Diffenderfer, RiverStage member and the production’s director, “and we are so excited to be bringing such an important piece of storytelling to the stage.”
In the book’s foreword, editor and author Shelly Oria wrote, “(These stories) … have not only deepened and changed my understanding of reproductive freedom but managed to do so while making me laugh and making me, somehow, against all odds, optimistic. … I hope they do the same for you.”
RiverStage Community Theatre President Jove Graham adapted the book for the production.
“At RiverStage, we believe live theater is a great way to shine a spotlight on untold stories and sympathetic characters, and create an experience that will entertain and also make you see the world in new ways,” he said. “We reached out to the book’s publisher this summer to ask permission to adapt these brilliant stories into a play, they graciously agreed, and so we are thrilled that RiverStage audiences will get to see this one-of-a-kind show here in Lewisburg.”
The show features a cast of 13 women and men from across the Susquehanna Valley, including Sarah Bell, Michael Conard, Kathy Coup, Lon Diffenderfer, Cathy Emery, Paige Kaszuba, Dennis Merkle, Rachael Moody, Storm Pryor, Lindsey Sauer, Mary Ann Stanton, Ashli Starks, and Ian Sterner. The production is designed by Diffenderfer, with assistant direction by Rachael Moody and lighting design by Rowan Shoemaker.
The show does contain mature language and themes regarding reproduction, and it is not recommended for children.
The performances are free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary, and donations — suggested donation of $10-20 — will be accepted at the door or online any time at gofundme.com/riverstage-iknowwhatsbest. In addition to supporting the theater, 15 percent of all proceeds will be donated to The Brigid Alliance, a nonprofit nationwide service that arranges and funds confidential and personal travel support to those who must travel for reproductive health care access. Copies of the book will also be on sale in the lobby.