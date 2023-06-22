LEWISBURG — The RiverStage Community Theatre is accepting applications for stage directors and other creative personnel for its 2023-24 season.
“A core part of RiverStage’s mission is to provide creative opportunities for regional residents,” said Peter Wiley who serves on RiverStage’s board of directors. “We’d be delighted to receive applications from anyone interested in learning how to make theatre.”
Stage director applications are due by July 19 and people interested in being stage managers, scenic, lighting, sound and costume designers can apply by Aug. 15. Anyone interested can apply on the RiverStage website at http://www.riverstagetheatre.org/connect-with-us/applynow/
Productions in the upcoming season include the following:
“Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. A play about young wizard who didn’t make it into Hogwarts.
“Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig. A winner of three Tony Awards, Lend Me a Tenor follows the comic complications that ensue after a world-renown tenor is incapacitated on opening night.
“Fences” by August Wilson. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, Fences is an unflinching examination of an African American father’s struggle to provide for his family.
“Oliver!” By Lionel Bart. The Tony Award winning musical dramatizing Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens.
Anticipated production dates and additional information can be found at riverstagetheatre.org