LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre invites singers, actors and actresses of all ages and experience levels to fill the roles in its June production of “The Sound of Music.”
Auditions will be held on three dates in March at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., in Lewisburg, with different times according to age groups. Auditions for kids and teens (approximately age 6-17) will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18 and March 25. Auditions for all other roles will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 18; 6 to 9 p.m. on March 19 and 1 to 3 p.m. on March 25. More details are at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
One of the best-loved musicals of all time, based on the true story of Maria and the Von Trapp family, The Sound of Music features cherished songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” The production will run for six performances from June 9 to June 16 at the same location, Greenspace Center in Lewisburg.
This production is directed by Penney Padgett, who has choreographed prior productions at RiverStage and directed many musical theater productions over her career.
“This is going to be a fantastic show,” she said, “and we are so excited to see and hear everyone sing at these upcoming auditions!”
The show features over 19 lead and featured roles for adults and children, and auditioners may attend any one of the sessions for their age group. They will be asked to read selections from the script, should bring a calendar to indicate any scheduling conflicts in the March-June timeframe, and should prepare a specific song selection from “The Sound of Music” depending on preferred roles. Details of all roles, musical selections for each character, and downloadable sheet music is available on the theatre’s website at www.riverstagetheatre.org/auditions or questions can be sent via email to auditions@riverstagetheatre.org.
RiverStage Community Theatre is a nonprofit group dedicated to entertaining audiences with high-quality theatre while creating opportunities for creative teams of artists to develop and showcase their talents on stage. Their 2022-23 season continues with the cinematic drama Tiny Island, and will end in June with this production of The Sound of Music.