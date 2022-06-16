RiverStage Community Theatre will transport audiences back to merry olde England and the surreal comedy world of Monty Python with its final show of the season. The musical comedy extravaganza “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” will be performed in the Greenspace Center Auditorium, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and June 24 and 25, and on June 26 at 2:30 p.m.
RiverStage is excited to finally be bringing this production of “Spamalot” to Lewisburg after two years of trying. It was the first show they had to cancel when COVID-19 first hit the area in the spring of 2020. Jove Graham, president of RiverStage and director of “Spamalot,” believes the third time is the charm.
“Even though COVID is still a presence in our area, with vaccines and masking in place, we were able to restart our season this year and can finally bring this show to life,” Graham said. “With a live orchestra and 26 cast members, this is going to be a really joyful, hilarious show that we hope will make people laugh and have a great time.”
With music and lyrics by Eric Idle and John Du Prez, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” features the adventures of King Arthur and his knights in a show that spoofs other musical comedies and advertises itself as “lovingly ripped off” from the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The story follows King Arthur, his loyal servant Patsy, and his band of knights as they search 10th century England for the Holy Grail and are helped along the way by the beautiful and mysterious Lady of the Lake.
Filled with over-the-top musical numbers, singing and dancing knights, flying cows and killer bunny rabbits, the show is an outrageous celebration of musical theatre combined with the absurd humor of England’s legendary Monty Python comedy troupe.
The show features a live orchestra with 12 musicians and a huge cast of 26 actors of all ages, and from across the Susquehanna Valley including Danville, Milton, Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and more. King Arthur, his servant Patsy, and the Lady of the Lake are played by Tyler Marvin, Donnie Mapes and Desirae Moore, respectively, and they are accompanied closely on their adventures by Sir Lancelot (Nick Buckman), Sir Robin (Josh Wilkinson), Sir Galahad (Tim Hippensteel) and Sir Bedevere (Teddy Casimir).
Josh Wilkinson, Associate Director of Admissions for Communications at Bucknell University, plays the role of Sir Robin, who wants to become a knight, but only for the singing and dancing.
“He’s a complete coward when it comes to the fighting, so I have a lot of running away to do,” he said.
The irony in Wilkinson playing Robin is that his character is a coward who has no problem being front and center when it comes to musical numbers, something that has been a personal fear of Wilkinson’s for a long time.
“I’ve been in 18 productions over the last 20 years, but have mostly stuck with plays and avoided playing a principal role in a musical due to a fear of singing alone on stage,” he said. “I hope to channel some of Robin’s secret bravery in my own life.”
Wilkinson admits that “Spamalot” is his favorite musical, having developed a deep passion for “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” in his early teenage years. He also recalls quoting the film “Monty Python’s Holy Grail” throughout high school.
“It was the early internet days, and I changed our family’s computer sound effects with a bunch of sound bytes from the movie,” he said. “Later, my wife surprised me by taking me to a Memphis production of ‘Spamalot’ when we were living in Tennessee. It’s a very special show, and odd to be cast in something that I already knew almost half of the lines going in.”
Graham said their goal at RiverStage is to do shows that they know people will love, and also shows that they don’t think people have seen many times before.
“I love ‘Spamalot’ because it is so smart and so funny, but also because of some of its unusual requirements — it’s not a show that most high school musical departments are likely to do,” he said. “So ‘Spamalot’ is a great, unusual gem for musical theatre fans, regardless of whether they’re familiar with Monty Python, because it spoofs so many other Broadway shows. We thought it would be a fresh and exciting choice for us this summer.”
Graham said he’s been an avid Monty Python fan since he discovered them by watching reruns on PBS in the ‘80s.
“I’ve seen the touring production of this show, and I have directed three musicals for RiverStage, but I have never directed this one before, and it’s a dream come true!” he said.
“Spamalot” does contain some mild language and ‘rude British humor’ but is otherwise appropriately funny for all ages.
“I think it’s a fantastic show because it manages to blend the comedy of Monty Python, which can be very minimal and absurd, with the over-the-top singing and dancing that you get from a huge, gaudy Broadway musical,” Graham said. “I love it so much, and I love getting to sit in the theater watching rehearsals because this cast is so great. I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”
“It has been a blast rehearsing with an amazing cast of talented people, but theatre lives on the energy provided by a live audience,” Wilkinson said. “I can’t wait to see them and hear the laughter.”
“I hope that we can inspire some new fans to seek out Monty Python if they aren’t already familiar with their films and TV work,” Graham said. “I am most looking forward to having a theatre filled with people enjoying the experience of live musical theatre again!”
With all that has happened, Wilkinson believes that now is the right time and place for this show.
“These last few years have been very hard on people, and this is a show full of unadulterated joy and laughter,” he said. “The last words are literally ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.’ I hope we can find a way to do that together.”