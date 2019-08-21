RiverStage Community Theatre has several auditions set up for the coming week.
Dancers and actors of all ages are invited to audition for “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Adults and children age 10 and up are needed to audition for “Anne of Green Gables” on Monday and Tuesday from 7-9 p.m.
All events will be held at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. in Lewisburg, and more information is available online at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
“We are excited about launching this brand-new season that is full of exciting, well-loved stories, with something for everyone to enjoy,” says board president Jove Graham. “After two successful years of hosting our RiverStage Summer Theatre Academy camps for young actors, we decided it was time to purposefully offer more shows with opportunities for kids to perform, and so we are especially hoping for a great turnout of young people as well as adults for our first two shows.
“In addition, we are eager to get more volunteers involved behind the scenes, so we welcome anyone who has an interest in backstage work, lights and sound, sets, costumes or administrative work to come out and meet us.”
“A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” requires dancers and performers of all ages and will be performed Dec. 14, directed by Amy Casimir.
“Anne of Green Gables,” a new stage adaptation of the classic children’s book, follows the adventures of 11-year-old Anne Shirley and requires eight middle-school-age students in addition to 11 adults.
Auditioners for each show do not need to prepare material in advance but will be asked to read from the script (or learn movement for “The Nutcracker”) and should bring calendars to indicate scheduling conflicts.
Any questions may be sent via email to auditions@riverstagetheatre.org.