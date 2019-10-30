RiverStage Community Theatre will be one of the first theatres in the U.S. to premiere a brand-new 2018 adaptation of the children’s classic Anne of Green Gables in Lewisburg.
Performances will be held over two weekends, Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m., at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. in Lewisburg.
All seating is general admission, tickets are $15 for adults or $8 for children/students and they can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
The production is directed by Virginia Zimmerman, a professor of English at Bucknell University and children’s author whose debut American novel, The Rosemary Spell, was published in 2015. “I was delighted to take the lead on bringing Anne of Green Gables to the stage,” said Zimmerman. “The story is very dear to many readers, young and old, and I believe our production will honor that special relationship between a reader and a beloved book. And for anyone unfamiliar with L. M. Montgomery’s novel, I think they’ll enjoy meeting Anne and the people of Avonlea for the first time!”
This production of Anne of Green Gables will feature a large cast from across the area, featuring Ramsey Uhter of Williamsport as the young Anne Shirley, Emily Bowen as the adult Anne, and Kiya Hutchinson as her daughter, Nan. Anne’s best friend Diana Barry is played by Lily Wirth, her school rival Gilbert Blythe is played by Lindsey Miller, and Melissa Fast and Jove Graham play her foster parents Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, respectively. Many other colorful characters and classmates from the town of Avonlea are played by a full cast from the loca region.
RiverStage Community Theatre was founded in 2003 as a nonprofit group committed to bringing top-notch theatre to the Greater Susquehanna Valley. Following Anne of Green Gables, the season will continue with A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker, Cyrano de Bergerac, Twelve Angry Men, and Monty Python’s Spamalot. For more information, visit riverstagetheatre.org or follow riverstagecommunitytheatre on Facebook and Instagram.