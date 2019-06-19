What better way to kick off the summer than with a play that’s been called “the sunniest of all musicals?”
The RiverStage Community Theatre will present “Mamma Mia!” with five performances over the next two weekends at the Greenspace Center (former high school) on Market Street.
“Mamma Mia!” features the music of Swedish pop group ABBA. In the story, bride-to-be Sophie invites three men who might be her father to attend her wedding, hoping one of them will walk her down the aisle. Her wedding takes place in the beautiful Greek islands and, naturally, she hasn’t told her mother about inviting her former lovers … fun, drama and songs abound.
Music includes 22 ABBA hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Take A Chance On Me” and “Lay All Your Love On Me.”
“‘Mamma Mia!’ has become one of the most popular musicals in the world today,” said Pennye Padgett, choreographer. “The music is contagious.”
The show has received five Tony nominations including best musical and book. It was the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history and inspired two popular films starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth. The RiverStage production includes musical performers from Bloomsburg, Danville, Herndon, Lewisburg, Milton, Muncy, Northumberland, Shamokin Dam, and other local towns.
“Having just moved to Lewisburg, it’s been fun to find so many talented people here,” Padgett said. “I believe audiences will see many standout performances and find themselves singing along to the well-known ABBA tunes.”
The cast is led by Jetta Harrison as Sophie and Maureen Reeder Pagana as her mother, Donna. The three would-be fathers are played by Stefan Eisenhower, Chris Martine and Pete Zerbe, while Donna’s bandmates Tanya and Rosie are played by Elaine Pfeil and Megan Fisher.
“‘Mamma Mia!’ is the show of the summer,” Pagan said. “Come to see some of the best local talent sing the greatest songs of ABBA while you reminisce of your younger days digging the ‘Dancing Queen.’ I grew up doing musical theatre in Williamsport but it has been 35 years since I performed in one so I hope the Susquehanna Valley will come out and ‘Take a Chance on Me.’”
“This show is so much fun, and, really, who can’t use some joy in their lives?” asked Martine, playing potential father Sam Carmichael. “‘Knowing me, knowing you,’ coming to ‘Mamma Mia!’ is the best you can do.”
Supporting cast members include Maggie Able, Kristine Bachman, Michael Conard, Seth Confer, Karen Dickson, Kendyll Hazard, Kara Heim, Kathy Kristjanson-Gural, Aubrey Lenker, Broderick Lesher, Michael McJunkin, Isabel Martine, Caitlin Meleski, Reid Orphan, Caryn Rehm, Tracy Rehm and Jake Rothman.
Directed by Douglas Powers, “Mamma Mia!” marks the 50th RiverStage production, with musical direction by Diane Scott, production design by Peter Wiley, costume design by Cynthia Shaffer, lighting design by Patrick Maynard, and choreography by Pennye Padgett.
The show is appropriate for all ages, and discounted tickets are available for students age 18 and under.