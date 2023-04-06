LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre is paying tribute to the nostalgia and magic of movies when the small cast and crew brings “Tiny Island” to life on Friday, Saturday and April 14-16 at the Greenspace Center in Lewisburg.
“Tiny Island” is a play about two sisters Muriel and Hazel who grew up outside of Philadelphia, spending hours in the projection booth of their family-owned movie theater in the 1950s. As children, their vivid imagination and the movies transported them across the world to exotic destinations. But the show is set in 1984, when the sisters are adults — Muriel is drawn back to the theater where Hazel still works because Muriel is hearing little girls’ voices at night and wants Hazel’s help in saving the theater and her marriage. It was written by Michael Hollinger and is described as a play about love and movies.
“I saw the original production of this play 25 years ago in Philadelphia and I loved it,” said Jove Graham, president of RiverStage Community Theatre and director of “Tiny Island.” “There are a lot of movies about movie-making, but it is so unusual to have a live play about the movies. The setting — this magical little room of an old theater where movies get played — is so unique, the characters are so realistic and I love the 80s pop culture references.”
He described “Tiny Island” as one of the most beautiful plays he knows.
“(Tiny Island) centers around two strong women, explores themes of sisterhood and people and technology living past their prime, and it does it all with a great sense of humor and magic,” he said. “It is very rare to see this play performed, and so I just hope that everyone will not miss this production — it will be a real treat for theater-lovers.”
To help transport the audience into the scene, Graham enlisted the aid of Andy Seal at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg to recreate an authentic movie projectionists’ booth.
“This play is supposed to feel very realistic, and every detail you can add to the set to make it look like a real environment helps that,” Graham said. “The Campus Theatre is one of my favorite places in Lewisburg and Andy Seal has been very generous in lending us several pieces of equipment, from splicing tables, film reels and containers to an original 1940s film rewinder.”
Dennis Merkle, Barbara Ross and Peter Wiley added to the atmosphere through their work on set construction, costumes and props such as two large reel-to-reel movie projectors.
In addition to the challenges of recreating the projectionists’ booth, the play also tasked several actors with playing multiple roles — Just four actors play a total of six characters.
“These four actors have been so dedicated and worked so hard, and when the cast is small and each person knows how much the others are depending on them, each actor really rises to the occasion,” said Graham. “When you only have four people in a full-length play, each person has a lot of lines to learn, but this cast is fantastic.
RiverStage veterans Maggie Able and Sarah Bell are playing Hazel and Muriel respectively as adults; along with Ross Wiley, who plays the theater’s usher Mike and a teenaged version of Muriel’s husband Norm, and making her RiverStage debut is Heidi Peña Yanes, bringing the teenaged Muriel and the video store clerk Brenda to life.
“I play two characters — Mike, who’s in the present, and Norm, who’s in the past. The most challenging element of my parts was finding ways to make each character unique while making it clear that they were written to be performed by the same person,” said Wiley. “There are many parallels between the two characters but they have to arise organically from my performance, which is a real challenge.”
Bell said she admired how Hollinger created a realistic, interesting and complex story about romance, family and life.
“There are times when the same words are said by my character when she is at different places in her life, and this requires a lot of thinking and attention to detail, as well as to the emotional truth of what’s happening — I can get pretty tired by the end of rehearsal,” she said.
Bell, who described herself as someone around her character Muriel’s age with grown children starting their lives, said she understood Muriel’s interest in holding on to how things were and romanticizing the past.”
“I have learned through her experience in this story that doing this can also keep you stuck and fearful of change. There is great benefit in seeing things as they are and facing the fear and pain of loss in order to heal, grow and embrace the next phrase.”
Bell was familiar with “Tiny Island” before RiverStage decided to include it in its season.
“I was part of an informal reading of the play several years ago and it stuck with me. I wasn’t sure why until after I had a chance to read it again, but at the time, my memory of how it made me feel was enough to motivate me to try out,” she said. “Also, it had wonderful characters that were at my stage of life and it was being directed by someone I knew also loved the play and would do a great job of bringing the story to life.”
Wiley said he hopes audiences will see themselves in the two sisters.
“We’ve all had strained relationships with family members at one point or another in our lives. I think one of the major ideas of the play is that we should have grace with our past selves and forgive ourselves for our past mistakes. I hope the character of Muriel helps people reflect on that idea,” he said.