Since shuttering performances in 2020, RiverStage Community Theatre returns to the Greenspace Center in Lewisburg with “Twelve Angry Men” on Friday, Saturday, Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m.
“Twelve Angry Men” is a behind-the-scenes court drama about a jury deliberating the case of a 19-year-old accused of a violent murder. It seems like an open-and-shut case, until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts and their own prejudices. The ensuing discussion about the case and the concept of reasonable doubt forces each juror to question their morals and values.
Despite the play’s title, RiverStage’s production features both men and women.
“In this day and age, it is the right call to make. I have seen it called ‘Twelve Angry Jurors’ but wanted to keep the original name. You have to be diverse and not shy away from it,” said Derek Scott, director of the play. “When you look around at people arguing with each other about everything going on in the world, the real suspense comes from whether or not this group of 12 very different people can actually come together and whether justice will prevail.”
Graham added, “It is very relevant to modern times,” said Jove Graham, a RiverStage Community Theatre board member.
Since its origins as a 1954 television film, “Twelve Angry Men” has been adapted several times, including the 1957 Oscar-nominated movie starring Henry Fonda, Lee Cobb and Ed Begley Sr.
The current cast is made up of 13 local actors from throughout the Susquehanna Valley. They include in numerical order: Maggie Ableas as Juror 1; Storm Pryor as Juror 2; Jason Kriner as Juror 3; Richard McCarty as Juror 4; Maggie Bertrand as Juror 5; Ruthie Kraus as Juror 6; Cassidy Bertrand as Juror 7; Paul Withrow as Juror 8; Fred Hooper as Juror 9; Ellen McCormick as Juror 10; Andrew Confair as Juror 11; Ian Keefer as Juror 12 and Ralph Sayers as the bailiff.
The set and lighting are designed by Scott, Andrew Shaffer and Stefan Eisenhower, with costume design by Cynthia Shaffer and stage management by Emily Bowen.
This production has actually been in the making for quite some time. “We had the entire cast set up and then COVID-19 hit and it decimated everything. We thought it might last a week or two, but that didn’t happen. We had to scrap it until things started opening up again. We only have three cast members returning,” said Scott.
Audience members will be asked to wear masks and seating will be socially distanced.
“It has been a year and a half. For those who are interested in coming back to the theatre, we are looking forward to having them back,” said Graham.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, email to info@riverstagetheatre.org or call 570-989-0848.