For the second consecutive year, RiverStage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet will join forces for a community production of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.”
This one-act presentation of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet will be performed twice on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. in Lewisburg.
All seating is general admission and tickets are just $10 for adults or $5 for children age 12 and under and can be purchased in advance by calling 570-989-0848 or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
“A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,” with musical score by P.I. Tchaikovsky, tells the story of the young girl, Clara, who receives a wooden nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve from her mysterious godfather.
That night, after everyone else has gone to bed, Clara’s doll is transformed into a handsome prince and she finds herself whisked away on a magical adventure filled with brave soldiers, fearsome mice, dancing snowflakes and more.
The Nutcracker has become one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous works, and it is performed by ballet companies across North America during the Christmas season.
“Our family really enjoyed the Lewisburg Victorian Christmas parade, both as spectators and participants, and when it ended a few years ago, my husband, Trey, and I wanted to see if we could help start a new community tradition,” said Amy Carter Casimir, director of the production and Strictly Ballet. “Our production with RiverStage is inspired by the concept of ‘Community Nutcrackers’ that are performed in towns all over the U.S. They tend to be a little looser in order to be able to involve as many members of the community as possible, although we have some very skilled dancers, too, and the ballet portion is still performed with as much rigor and discipline as they’re capable of.
“Like last year, we will perform just the first ‘act’ of the ballet, which includes the famous Christmas Eve party scene, the battle with the Mouse King, and the conclusion where Clara meets the Nutcracker Prince and Snow Queen. This gives our dancers a chance to really focus on telling this great, self-contained part of the story.”
Jove Graham, president of RiverStage, was inspired by the response to last year’s show.
“We were happily surprised to have a much larger crowd than expected last year, so are thrilled to be able to offer two performances this year, in the afternoon and evening, instead of just one,” he said. “We also have an even bigger cast than last year, including 54 performers of all ages from kids to adults, who are doing a fantastic job. We are also grateful to our sponsors from last year, including Dincher & Dincher Tree Surgeons, who made it possible for us to build a magical growing Christmas tree, as well as many individual donors. We’re just hoping to create a new tradition that will provide some holiday joy to the community for years to come.”
This production of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” will feature Elliott Wilson in the main role of Clara, Teddy Casimir and Kendyll Hazzard as the Nutcracker Prince and Nutcracker, Dona Troop as Drosselmeyer and Sarabella Reynolds as the Snow Queen.
Clara’s mother, father and brother Fritz will be played by the real-life family of Susannah, Chris and Zoli Kisvarday.
Also featured in this production is a large cast of dolls, children, snowflakes, parents and mice, including Anna Case, Laura Chiboroski, Nora Chiboroski, Lydia Delsite, Natalie Dewald, Claire Driver, Callie Exner, Sadie Featherstone, Lauren Fisher, Allie Focht, Emma Gemberling, Lorelei Gwynn, Jillian Haddon, Eliza Haley, Cleome Kalin-Diehl, Ellie Kennedy, Cat Kisvarday, Ceili Kisvarday, Ellie Kisvarday, Jenna Knoebel, Caroline Koconis, Laine Kolak, Abrielle Lamay, Jordyn Lauver, Harrison McDuffee, Hannah Opdyke, Kara O’Rourke, Hava Ragusea, Rylee Ramsey, Ellis Reed, Orissa Reed, Rachel Ryu, Clare Sammells, Megan Santanen, Annika Shields, Hugo Shields, Darya Shimoney, Liya Shimony, Danielle Snyder, Kally Snyder, Lidiya Vergauwen, Dayssi Weis, Emma Williams, Maureen Wolf, Lily Young and Aaliya Zemaitis.
Production design is by Peter Wiley and Trey Casimir, with lighting design by Stefan Eisenhower.
For more information, visit riverstagetheatre.org or follow StrictlyBalletArts or riverstagecommunitytheatre on Facebook and Instagram.