LEWISBURG — It’s a show billed as “simple and unpretentious,” and if you like Broadway musicals, it’s a show you won’t want to miss.
“Side by Side by Sondheim” will take the stage at RiverStage Theatre in Lewisburg on Friday thru Sunday The RiverStage Theatre is located at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Tickets are $15/ $8 for children and students. They can be purchased at the door or online at riverstagetheatre.org.
The show promises to evoke laughter, tears and joy “with lyrics that are heartbreakingly true and music that captures the soaring emotions of a new generation,” according to Jove Graham, president of RiverStage Community Theatre. Graham described the show as “simple and unpretentious,” and said this Tony Award-winning musical is “a perfect introduction to the work of this contemporary master and a must for diehard fans."
Stephen Sondheim has been the leading composer of musical theater for the past 50 years, according to The Sondheim Society.
From the streets of ancient Rome, through nineteenth-century Japan and turn-of-the-century Sweden, to the high-rise apartments of 1970 Manhattan, his songs represent a definitive time and place, and yet move beyond their particular settings to speak to us all. Now, with this award-winning revue of his earlier work, some of the most lush, unforgettable songs from this musical theatre master are presented in one magical evening.
The show will featuring music from "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Anyone Can Whistle" and "Pacific Overtures," not to mention the classics written with musical theater giants, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers, this dazzling array of some of Sondheim’s best-known songs demonstrates his masterful craft and astounding creativity.
According to the Sondheim Society, for more than 50 years, Sondheim set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in the musical theatre. His accolades included an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer) including the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Drama Desk awards and a Pulitzer Prize.
Graham said he is excited for the show.
“This is the opening show of our new season at RiverStage Theatre,” he said. “It will be a musical celebration, highlighting the songs from many different musicals from (Stephen) Sondheim.”
Graham said Sondheim is one of the greatest composers off all time and attendees of the show can look forward to hearing a mix of the greatest hits from different shows, as well as a few “bonus tracks or gems” that were either cut or came from other little projects that they may not have heard before.
“It’s really geared toward Broadway and musical fans,” said Graham. “And we have some of the best musical people in the Valley to perform this evening of music and theatre. It’s just going to be a great show.”
Despite a couple songs that may feature some adult innuendo, Graham said the show is appropriate for all ages.
Rehearsals for the show began back in September.
“It’s been six to eight weeks of rehearsals for all of our shows, a lot of work goes into these projects, but we enjoy doing it,” Graham explained.
All off the performers are local and have been in shows at RiverStage Theatre, Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions or the Community Theatre League.
“Almost everyone will be familiar to anyone who has been around and seen musicals in the area,” said Graham.
As far as the format of the show, Graham described it as “ little bit of a blend,” in which narrators give some background and history of Sondheim, and will talk about the origin of some of the songs.
“And some of them are really confined self scenes or one act plays — certainly each scene tells a story, so the show tries to stitch those stories together for a fun night of theatre.”
The show should last approximately two hours. Tickets are available ahead online at riverstagetheatre.org or may be purchased at the door. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.