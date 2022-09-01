SUNBURY — People are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of music and memories … for a father, a friend and a musician.
Rock band JESSE will perform in memory of Ed Moyer on Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m., at Sunbury Steam Fire Company, also known as the Ones, at 242 Penn St., Sunbury.
Moyer died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 4, 2020. His family wanted to hold an event in his memory because pandemic restrictions at the time made it difficult to host a funeral.
“I just want to recognize my pops in some way, seeing as COVID deprived us of that,” said Amanda Treas, Moyer’s daughter.
Over the years, Moyer performed with various bands and musicians. Most recently he played bass with Old School, with John McLaughlin on guitar and Todd Egger on drums, and he played with David Woodring and Jayson Grand.
Tom Inch, founder and front man of JESSE, said he grew up with Moyer, who started out in JESSE. Inch was happy to sign on with his group to perform at Moyer’s memorial on Saturday.
“He was a fellow musician,” Inch said. “That’s what we do for each other.”
Treas, talked about his big heart and love of music.
“The man had a passion for music. I cannot be in the car and hear a Tom Petty song without hearing him in my head,” she said. “He never had a child of his own, but he raised my brother and sister and I and didn’t think twice about it.”
Moyer taught the kids — Racheal, Amanda, Chelsea and Russ — to camp, fish and appreciate music and nature.
“We were always camping along the river,” Treas said. “I mean, he raised us on the river.”
She recalled a bad point in her life when she was 12. Coming home from a day at their “fishing cabin,” with her siblings asleep in the back seat, Moyer drove to the top of a mountain, where for two hours he and Treas looked at constellations through a telescope and Moyer buoyed her up with tried-and-true sayings like “Reach for the stars” and “The world is your oyster.”
“He really pulled me out of my shell,” she said. “He just kind of inspired me and instilled bravery in my soul. Basically he was sharing stories about how I can trust him. That really stayed with me.”
Moyer loved to make people laugh and was known as the goofy uncle among family members. He was involved in Treas’s brother’s Boy Scout troop and supportive of Boy Scouts, in general, and enjoyed carpentry, bowling and learning.
“His real love was his grandchildren,” Treas said. “And he always adopted animals that needed a home.”
Treas recalled seeing him perform on New Year’s Eve in Sunbury one year.
“As soon as he catches his kids’ eyes, you can just see the crooked smile creep out. Like, ‘Yep, that’s my kid,’” she said. “He was so proud of his kids.”
The family does not want donations, Treas said. People wishing to make a monetary tribute in honor of Moyer can either donate to the Pennsylvania SPCA or help a child in need of a musical instrument.
“He had a good heart,” Treas said. “He was always there to help. It was nice to have that kind of support.”
