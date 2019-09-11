An evening of classic rock is slated at the Community Arts Center this weekend.
The group Foghat, which developed the well-known song “Slow Ride” in 1975, will headline a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The group is also known for the song, “I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man.”
The second act of the evening will be Firehall, the band known for the songs “You Are the Woman” and “Just Remember I Love You.”
The opening act will be the Uptown Music Collective, Williamsport’s music education students who come together to perform covers of yesterday’s radio hits.
“We can’t wait to have the unique sound and energy of these two bands on our stage. They have loyal fans of all ages,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Development Director at the Community Arts Center. “To have the talented students of Uptown Music Collective opening for them is an added treat for our community.”
Having experienced performers with high energy performances is exciting not just for the crowds who know them, but for the next generation of musicians said Emmalee Williams, marketing manager.
“It is a great opportunity for the students in our communities to perform with these two rock bands,” she said. “We love seeing the community collaborate to bring exceptional performances to the Community Arts Center stage.”
Tickets can be purchased for Saturday’s performance online: https://www.caclive.com/event/foghat-and-firefall-with-uptown-music-collective/ or by calling the box office at 570-326-2424.