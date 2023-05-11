Grab your friends and come on down to Rock God Brewing Company for an unforgettable experience filled with great beer, great company, and an exciting night of non-stop laughter, as three comedians come together for “Comedy Night at Rock God,” Saturday at 8 p.m., at 459 Rooney Ave. in Danville.
In addition to Rock God, the event is hosted by the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, and comedian and Philadelphia native James McAliney.
Starting the night off will be Chris William — a local comedian, podcaster, and teacher — who is known for his quick wit and relatable humor. Next will be Aliya Brown, whose unique perspective on life leaves everyone in stitches. Last but not least, McAliney will take the stage and entertain with his clever jokes and stories.
A comedian, producer, and digital creator, McAliney and his onstage shyness and timidity get in the way as he strives to be confidently unconfident. He has shared the stage with nationally touring headliners such as Mark Normand, Stavros Halkias, and Shane Gillis and has been asked to perform at festivals such as Charm City, Camp Jam, and Beardfest. He is also a licensed Atlantic City street performer.
Since 2019, McAliney has produced live comedy shows at breweries, wineries, bars, restaurants, airports, and train stations up and down the East Coast. His docuseries “The Comedy Diaries of James McAliney” blends the genres of commentary, storytime, and vlogging and has garnered more than 100,000 views on YouTube. The series follows the emotional and challenging journey of a comedian finding success.
McAliney’s influences include stand-up comedians Mike Birbiglia, Dana Gould and Stewart Lee.
“I was also a big fan of late-night talk shows,” he said. “Craig Ferguson was my favorite.”
McAliney has been in and out of comedy over the last 10 years but is eager to make it a permanent profession.
“I had several starts between July 2013 and January 2017, when I got started for good,” he said. “I drove to a local open mic and got onstage and haven’t stopped since.”
Brown’s comedy can be described as delightfully anecdotal and self-aware as she recalls embarrassing stories and misadventures from her dating history, early adolescence, and well-intentioned interactions with the general public. Her upbeat attitude and casual delivery are comforting, relatable, and lend a brightness to the darker moments of the human experience.
A Lehigh Valley based comedian, writer, and producer, Brown has performed at various venues along the East Coast, including her favorite local venue of the ArtsQuest Comedy Platz during Musikfest. Her dating game show Swipe Right has had a home at SteelStacks in Bethlehem for three years and counting. She also proudly produces workshops, shows, and other opportunities with community group LV Stand-Up Women.
Brown’s father, Jason, has been a stand-up comedian since she was 11, when she had her first experience on stage, and later on and off the stage as a teenager. When she was 18, a friend encouraged her to take it more seriously — to build a strong presence for women in their community. And she has been at it ever since.
“I’m really inspired by the comedians in my community,” she said. “I feel very lucky to be surrounded by a lot of talented people in the Lehigh Valley; and of course I’m eternally grateful for and inspired by my father, Jason Brown. Thanks Papa!”
McAliney reached out to Rock God owner Ben Yagle on social media about doing “Comedy Night,” and Yagle liked the idea.
“I have been looking to do more and more shows in central Pennsylvania because of how welcoming the crowds are,” he said.
Due to the success of a previous event at Rock God in February, McAliney decided to do another show, only this time with different comedians.
“It went so well that they brought James back, but with new comics for this one,” William said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of this show. I hope people pack the place and have a great time!”
“I’ve been working with friends of James’ for years, and he’s really been putting in the work to produce great shows,” Brown said. “Incredibly happy to be a part of it all!”
Brown is very excited to be heading to Los Angeles in June to participate in the Laugh Riot Grrrl Comedy Festival. After that, she just hopes to continue with her routine and expand her horizons.
“I love comedy writing, so I hope to stick with that!” she said. “I have a few projects in the works, so I’m excited for what the future holds!”
For “Comedy Night,” McAliney simply wants folks to come out and laugh a lot — something he hopes to continue to do with his comedy in the future.
“My personal goal is to put on a good show and have a good time,” he said. “My future goal for my routine and performance is to keep writing new material and keep working on my craft — keep having a good time.”
“I just really hope everyone coming out has a great time!” Brown said. “Comedy shows are great for letting loose and being playful, so I hope to bring that energy. It’s a privilege to get to be someone’s weekend plans, so I want to make sure we give them a show worth coming out for.”