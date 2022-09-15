DANVILLE — Don’t give up on summer just yet. The weather is still pleasant enough to make for an enjoyable outdoor concert.
Rock God Brewing Company, on Rooney Avenue, is hosting its first ever Rock the Block party on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with 10 local bands, special vendors, games and, of course, plenty of hand-crafted beer.
“We just wanted to have an event for the end of summer,” said Ben Yagle, co-owner, with Gary Ernest, of Rock God Brewing Company. “We love live music, and we want to support bands that normally don’t get a chance to play.”
The first set runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with Pat Motto, Wet Foot Crooks, The Boog, Powder Keg Culture and Tier 15. The second set, from 2-5 p.m., features: Jerk and Twitch, Confessions, Average Sex Fiend, Grave Ladder Depot and The Galaxy Has Eyes.
Along with the music will be multiple food trucks and local food vendors, as well as games, a corn hole tournament and a dunk tank. The corn hole tournament will be double elimination with a $30 entry fee. To register, visit the Scoreholio app or register at Rock the Block, starting at noon. Bags fly at 1 p.m.
Exclusive vendors will offer homemade clothing, tie-dye textiles, jewelry and personal artwork, said Jason Moore, owner of Old City Bagel, on Mill Street in Danville, and coordinator of vendors for Rock the Block.
“What we have is something unique and artistic,” Moore said. “We are trying to make it about the bands and the music.”
Building upon their fifth-year anniversary party in April, Rock God is going even bigger with Rock the Block, closing off the street for the day.
“Come do some light shopping and check out the bands,” Moore said.
“We wanted to do a community thing,” Yagle said. “There’s going to be a wide variety of things to do and a free concert, too, although tips for the band are welcome. It’s going to be a great day.”
