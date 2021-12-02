LEWISBURG — Re-Creation will return for their popular annual Christmas show at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg today at 2 and 7 p.m.
According to James Muller, director of Re-Creation USA, Inc., the show, titled “Rockin’ Little Christmas,” will feature a variety of music and Gospel Christmas classics.
In addition, the show includes colorful and flashy costumes, state-of-the-art sound reinforcement, and professional, stylized choreography.
The show will feature eight singers on stage and includes two technicians behind the scenes. In addition, Muller said, the show will also feature “the only area presentation of our special version of ‘O Holy Night’ sung by our executive vocal director Mary Muller.”
While show themes change each year, Muller said audiences can expect the concert to include familiar traditions as well.
“We always have to keep some classics and re-create the songs everyone loves, but try to find a new take as well.”
According to Melissa Swartz, events coordinator at Country Cupboard, Re-Creation has performed there a number of times over the years, and prior to the pandemic performed regular summer and Christmas shows. She said they hope to resume those regular performances next year.
“We at Country Cupboard love when Re-Creation is here,” she said. “We so enjoy working with them. The kids are so polite, respectful, appreciative and helpful. Not only do we see that, but that is what the guests see, too.”
And then, of course, there is the quality of the show that draws audiences to each performance.
“People love to come see Re-Creation,” Swartz said. “The shows are always different and amazing. Their service to America’s veterans is admired and respected. The guests coming to the shows always leave feeling happy, uplifted and encouraged by the talent of both the kids and the director.”
Tickets for the show are $22, and tickets for the show with a dinner buffet are $41. They can be picked up at guest services, or by calling 570-523-3211 or visiting countrycupboardinc.com.
Re-Creation, based in Port Trevorton, performs numerous shows throughout the year. For the last 45 years, the group has especially reached out to honor and serve hospitalized veterans with their “Tours for Veterans.”
For more information, visit re-creationusa.org.