DANVILLE — Eat, drink, dance and have fun, all while supporting an agency that helps impoverished families in our area.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. will host “Rocktober” on Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. at The Hilltop Bar & Grill, on Liberty Valley Road.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO), based in Shamokin, is a nonprofit, community-based 501(c)3 charitable organization working to provide resources that promote self-sufficiency and community prosperity. It is the Community Action Agency for Northumberland, Columbia, and Montour counties.
Funds raised from the Rocktober event will support programs that help families with housing, food, employment, utilities, hygiene necessities, cleaning products, clothing, and holiday gifts for children, according to a post on CSO’s Facebook page.
“This event is unique for us,” said Megan Bair, chief executive officer at CSO. “It allows people to support CSO and our mission of helping people with poverty, but also, they can have fun while doing it.”
Rocktober will feature live music by local rock band Route 15, a 1980’s cover band formed in 2007 “with a set list that spans Journey and Styx to The Killers and Weezer,” according to their website, www.route15band.com. Attendees can also enjoy corn hole, basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing. The basket raffle includes an eclectic mix of offerings, from a Kindle and fuzzy blanket, to a family game night, a golf club bag with tools and a cooler, a gift card basket and more.
“We have lots of baskets,” Bair said. “Really, something for everyone.”
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
“Our atmosphere is great,” said Alison Wagner, co-owner of The Hilltop Bar & Grill, adding that they’ve remodeled the bar side of the venue. “Our staff is very friendly, and we have experienced bartenders and servers.”
“The band will be playing. There will be corn hole outside,” Bair said. “It will be a great time to come out and support CSO while having fun.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com