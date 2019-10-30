The third annual Light the House Brews and Tunes, a fundraiser supporting the Ronald McDonald House, will be held this Saturday.
The event, set for 7-11 p.m. at The Cellars in Brookpark, Lewisburg, will feature beer, wine and food, live entertainment by Blue River Spell, Woody Wolfe and Leah Batman, as well as both a live and a silent auction.
Jodi Batman, chair of the Light the House committee, said event-goers can expect dozens of great silent auction items to be up for grabs, including, but not limited to, gift certificates, products and services from area businesses like Foss Jewelers, Fox View Farms, Advanced Skin Care, Advanced Auto Parts, Waverly Kennels, Black Dog Jewelers, Open Door Gallery, The Mercantile, The Purple Platypus, Buck’s Service Station, Bella’s Salon and many more.
This year, the live auction will feature a $1,000 room painting by Rob Cross Painting, an in-house chef/party by Ama Mi in Lewisburg, and a cooking lesson for 10 by Larry’s Cooking.
“We also have truly amazing sponsors,” said Batman. “Everything for the evening has been donated, so we don’t have any expenses. Everything from the food to the space for the event — it’s all been donated to us.”
This year, guests at the event will learn how the Ronald McDonald House can impact a family first hand. Robert and Krystle Cross of Mifflinburg spent 80 days at the Ronald McDonald House in Danville earlier this year and will share their story.
“Our stay at the Ronald McDonald house began three days following the birth of our daughter, Kailee on May 31, 2019,” said Robert.
Kailee was born at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
The young couple was expecting monoamniotic twins (identical twins that share the same amniotic sac within their mother’s uterus) and Krystle was put on bed rest in the hospital several weeks earlier so that doctors could monitor her high-risk pregnancy. One day, while briefly off the monitor to shower and eat, one of the twins, Reagan Faith, lost her heartbeat, forcing Krystle to undergo an emergency c-section. Sadly, Reagan did not survive.
“We attempted to mourn and celebrate that day — it was by far the best and worst day combined in our lives,” said Robert.
Kailee was immediately transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a stay that would end up taking the family on a “roller coaster of emotions” for months. One thing that helped, said Robert, was being able to stay near the hospital at the Ronald McDonald House.
“The Ronald McDonald House became my wife’s temporary home away from home for 65 days,” he said. “This was where we welcomed family and friends for visits, and we spent weekends together to have just a small sense of normalcy in our lives, which had been completely turned upside down.”
More than anything, he said, it gave him a sense of peace to know that his wife was able to be so close to their daughter at all times.
“The house is truly a small, but very bright light at a very dark time in your life,” he said. “To say it made our experience easier just doesn’t seem fitting, but it truly made this time in our lives so much more manageable, and for that I and our family will forever be grateful for it.”
Rob and Krystle plan to share their story Saturday with the hope that it will inspire continued support of the Ronald McDonald House by others.
“Prior to our time at the Ronald McDonald House, my wife and I had made small contributions to the organization, knowing that it was for a good cause but not fully understanding what exactly it was or what it provided (for families),” he said. “Through our first hand experience with the house staff and everything that comes with staying there, we now will advocate as well as donate with whatever means we have. Our family believes if we can share our story and educate just one person on what an amazing organization the Ronald McDonald House is, it is our duty to do so, and we will continue to do so in any way possible.”
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.rmhdanville.org.