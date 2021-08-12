DANVILLE — Why just drink when you can also enjoy good food? Why just listen to music when you can also sing along and dance?
Runaway Stroller, which encourages audience participation, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Cherokee Tap Room, located on Elysburg Road about three miles southeast of Riverside. The event will be on the outdoor stage in the Cherokee Tap Room’s beer garden.
“However, if it rains I will bring them inside to play,” said Jennifer Brouse, general manager of Cherokee Tap Room. She added with a laugh, “The show must go on, right?”
The Runaway Stroller duo is made up of vocalist, songwriter and rhythm guitar player Johanna Brooke Kodlick and lead guitar pro, singer and songwriter Anthony Latt. When asked about what people seem to enjoy most about their music, Kodlick said it connects people to one another.
“Music is meant to connect people together in a shared experience,” she said. “Everyone enjoys that sense of being able to sing along and dance.”
Cherokee Tap Room invited the duo back to their establishment because they’re such a crowd-pleaser.
“We enjoy their amazing talent, their wide range of songs and most importantly their passion and love for both their music and fans,” Brouse said. “Runaway Stroller is a phenomenal show. They have a special way of interacting with the crowd that makes this show super fun.”
Kodlick agreed, noting that the spirit of connection is constant in their shows.
“I often refer to it as group therapy,” Kodlick said. “You feel much better after it than maybe when you walked into it. We really encourage people to sing and dance along.”
There is no cover charge for the show, but Cherokee Tap Room does ask patrons who are coming to the restaurant for dinner to make reservations.
“We fill up very quickly. We will have food outside, but the menu is definitely not the same as inside,” Brouse said.
Special features will include pulled pork sandwiches and hot sausage, with or without peppers and onions. A representative of Levante Brewing Company will offer special releases.
Known for their comedy acts, Cherokee Tap Room will offer a surprise Special Halloween Comedy Show in October,“ with a few twists and turns,” Brouse said.
— Cindy O. Herman