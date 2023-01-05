MIFFLINBURG — “The Newlywed Game” made people laugh at how irked the newlywed couples became with each other … but what if flaring tempers led to just a wee, little murder? Could make for good entertainment as guests sift through the clues.
The Rusty Rail Brewing Company, on 8th Street, presents a murder mystery dinner theater, “The NewlyDEAD Game” on Sunday. Doors open at 5:30, dinner and show begin at 6 p.m.
The show is produced by Stone State Entertainment, in Shamokin.
“The plot is based on ‘The Newlywed Game’ show,” said Roxanne Kopelcheck, event director at the Rusty Rail. “A murder takes place and the guests gather clues to find out ‘who done it.’”
“The Newlywed Game is the game show that sent Bob Eubanks to stardom,” according to TVTropes.com. “This Chuck Barris production debuted in 1966 on ABC ... Four couples, all married for less than two years, answered questions that bordered on the bawdy. In the first round, the wives predicted their husbands’ answers, and the second round reversed the roles.”
While Rusty Rail guests watch the clues unravel they can dine on a medley of food that includes house salad with spring greens and arugula, chicken Florentine and grilled oak barrel sirloin or a vegetarian option of zucchini and asparagus roulade. The dinner is topped off with a dessert of Beeramisu — espresso and Wolf King Stout-soaked pound cake with mascarpone mousse and cocoa powder.
“Guests can enjoy great food and beer and a little bit of nostalgia from a past, favorite TV show,” Kopelcheck said. “Specialty drinks will be offered. It’s a fun way to spend a cold winter day!”
Rusty Rail guests are encouraged to dress like characters on the show.
“We have had several Murder Mystery dinners, and they bring together all age groups,” Kopelcheck said. “Sometimes guests even dress up in character according to the theme of the dinner. It’s lots of fun!”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com