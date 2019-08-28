Guitarist and composer Ryan Flannery is becoming a well-known name around the Charleston, S.C. music scene, but today, he’ll return to the place where he got his start.
Flannery will kick off the 2019-20 season at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts with his signature jazz-style performance, alongside friends and fellow musicians from Charleston, Brandon Brooks on drums and McCarthy Fitch on bass.
While he describes the improvisational group’s style as jazz, Flannery said, “We draw from a number of sources and eras in music. Our performances range from be-bop style tunes to down tempo Latin, ballads, funk tunes, and some pop covers you might recognize.”
What he loves most about performing is “the freedom,” he said. “The idea that every time you play a song it can be totally different, and dependent on who else is in the band.”
Flannery began playing in bands in middle school.
“I bought a guitar with some Christmas money, and the end of the school year we played our first show (the talent show),” he said.
During high school, he and some friends began hanging out at Purseils Irish Pub in Lewisburg on Wednesday nights, where he experienced the jazz trio of Steve Mitchell, Greg Burgess and Andy Seal.
“That group – Steve in particular – turned me on to jazz,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to hang out and play music with Steve Mitchell for a few years before I left for school.”
“The music scene in Lewisburg is robust for a town that size,” he added. “It was a great experience being able to start playing there.”
After graduation, Flannery moved south to attend the College of Charleston, and later graduated with a degree in jazz studies. He continues to make his mark on the Charleston music scene, which he describes as “a close-knit group.”
“The people I went to school with are now the ones I am performing with every week,” he said. “It has fostered a lot of friendships.”
He and Brooks graduated the same year from the college, where they performed in groups together. Flannery said Brooks is a “sought-after drummer in Charleston” and “I hire him any chance I get.”
He began playing with Fitch years ago at a bar called Smoke BBQ in downtown Charleston. “Since then he has been my first call for bass,” Flannery said.
Flannery is currently an instructor at Black Tie Music Academy and performs with groups such as the Night Caps and Zoe Child. He also regularly performs at bars and restaurants around Charleston.
Being able to come back to Lewisburg and perform at the Weis Center means a lot to Flannery, who remembers attending shows there while in high school. He was influenced by acts such as Dominick Farinacci, Gary Thomas, Ira Bloom and Nir Felder, who performed in the center’s concert series.
“To be able to be part of that is surreal,” he said.
Kathryn Maguet, executive director at the Weis Center, said they are “thrilled” to kick off their new concert series with Flannery and his jazz trio.
“Ryan performs regularly in the robust music scene of Charleston, S.C., and the entire southeast coastal region, and it’s an honor to welcome him back to Lewisburg for a hometown concert,” she said.
Flannery works hard to make sure his performances are memorable to those who listen.
“I hope that people are able to experience the joy and passion that we have for the music we play,” he said. “I have been to concerts that feel like I’m listening to a conversation on stage between old friends, and I’m there with them. Those are the shows I remember, and that is what I hope for when we play.”
The Weis Center’s 2019-20 season will feature 25 professional artists from around the globe and performing a dozen different genres.
“We’re looking forward to another extraordinary Weis Center lineup from artists near and far this season,” Maguet said.