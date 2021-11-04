SUNBURY — They may have some quirks, and though it may take some time for them to realize it, the co-workers in the play “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain” also have each other.
Lessons about getting to really know someone and developing friendships are part of what The Valley Players Community Theater Organization hopes their audiences will gain as they present the humorous and heartwarming play this month at a dinner theater performance at The Packer House, 24 N. 3rd St.
Performances will be Nov. 5, 6, 12, and 13. Doors open at 6 p.m.
According to Valley Players president Tara Deljanovan, this will be the organization’s first production since the COVID shutdowns.
“We want our patrons, actors, and technicians to feel as safe as possible, and we are so grateful to be able to take the stage after a too-long hiatus,” she said.
“Everyone can use a night out that feels like before the (COVID) times,” she added, “and what better way to do that than enjoy a delicious Packer House dinner while some talented actresses alternately tickle your funny bone and tug at your heartstrings?”
Written by Mark Dunn, “Five Tellers” takes place in the breakroom of a small bank on six consecutive weekday mornings. A description of the show states, “Sass, tears, and charm abound as these five women speak their hearts and brew lots of coffee,” and adds, “It’s a play about broken arms and broken hearts as well as finding strength and self-respect through friendships with those who have been down that road before.”
Heather Swartz, director, said she hopes the play encourages the audience members to look past a person’s external layer to who they are deep inside.
“My hope is that the play is a reminder that what the person presents to the world isn’t always what it seems, that there’s more to a person than meets the eyes, and it behooves us to take the time to really get to know that individual,” she said. “We can all use a friend who takes the time to get to know us.”
Bringing the characters to life are Buffy Umholtz, Joanne Lauer, and Samantha Snyder of Selinsgrove, Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland, and Diane Pauling of Lewisburg.
Hendricks portrays Betina, whom she describes as “smart-mouthed and mercurial.”
“Betina is a ridiculously fun character to play because she gets to say what so many of us wish we could say to our coworkers!” Hendricks said. “If it’s in her head, it’s coming out of her mouth, most times without a filter. She’s less than professional, and getting to loosen up and be a less buttoned up-than-I-typically-am has been a hoot.”
The head teller, Lorene, is played by Umholtz-Boyer, and she is on the opposite spectrum when it comes to personality.
“My character is wound as tight as a French poodle,” Umholtz-Boyer said. “She’s also insecure in her abilities in this elevated position.”
“There’s also a surprising aspect to her which we reveal halfway through the show,” she said, adding with a tease, “You’ll have to come to the show to find out what that is.”
Umholtz-Boyer said the character is very different than any other she’s ever played.
“I tried to exaggerate character flaws I know exist in all of us at our worst or are misunderstood,” she said. “She’s been a lot of fun to play because she overreacts and is pretty naïve.”
Hendricks has appreciated the journey and message of the play.
“The friendships between all these women are written so authentically,” she said, “where we tell each other the truth, even when it’s hard to hear — maybe especially when it’s hard to hear. Sometimes our delivery of those truths could be better, but these are real, flawed, funny women and I think the five of us have done a great job leaning into the emotions — the good, bad and the ugly — of these characters.”
Umholtz-Boyer calls the characters “very relatable.”
“Everyone can find something in common with at least one of the characters,” she said. “They are all very different women. In the end, it’s empowering because they have each other no matter what they are going through. It’s also really funny and heartwarming — and this cast is so talented.”
Not only is the play itself funny, Swartz said there were a lot of laughs during rehearsals, as well, revealing a great dynamic among the cast.
“These actresses are veterans,” she said. “I wanted them to have the freedom to make their own choices on how they wanted to develop the character and present that person on stage. I am working with a group of talented women.”
Swartz said she was mentored by previous director Joyce Hendricks, and she has really enjoyed having the chance to direct a show. She hopes the audience will enjoy the fruits of their labors.
“I’ve acted in shows before, and I’m always hoping the audience members go away feeling entertained and lighthearted,” she said. “I hope they go away from this show feeling the same way.”
The cost is $40 per person. Tickets and dinner orders may be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374.
For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Deljanovan at tarier@gmail.com.